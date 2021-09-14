Back

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi calls on PM Lee at Istana

To reaffirm ties.

Belmont Lay | Jean Chien Tay | September 14, 2021, 02:54 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Tuesday, Sep. 14, 2021.

The meeting saw both leaders talk about ties between the two countries during the pandemic.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, PM Lee, 69, wrote:

We reaffirmed the longstanding ties between our countries, and had a productive and candid discussion on international and regional developments. Despite challenging global circumstances in this pandemic, we have continued working closely, sharing resources and expertise to better manage the outbreak.

Wang, 67, is in Singapore on a two-day working visit.

Met deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister

The Chinese leader met Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in separate sessions on Monday, Sep. 13.

via MCI

via MFA

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Heng and Wang noted the excellent relationship between Singapore and China, as well as progress made in deepening cooperation, even amid the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also looked forward to the upcoming 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation this year, which will be co-chaired by Heng and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng.

Balakrishnan and Wang also reaffirmed the strong ties between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen relations.

Both foreign affairs ministers also looked forward to the early entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which has been ratified by both Singapore and China.

The RCEP is the world's largest trade pact.

It brings together 10 Asean countries with the grouping's key partners Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

Balakrishnan also welcomed China's interest in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership that brings together 11 countries from both sides of the Pacific, seven of which are also in the RCEP.

Top photo via Ministry of Communications and Information

China admits to pressuring UK govt to stop proceedings on Uyghur Tribunal

The UK government has nothing to do with the "people's tribunal".

September 14, 2021, 02:27 PM

Costs expected to increase after boosting salaries for lower-wage workers: Zaqy Mohamad

Zaqy urged Singaporeans to do their part as consumers in supporting lower-wage workers.

September 14, 2021, 02:00 PM

Pop-up container hotel at Downtown East launching on Sep. 22, 2021, rooms from S$239 per night

With complimentary tickets to Wild Wild Wet.

September 14, 2021, 01:48 PM

367 children in S'pore have contracted Covid-19, none are seriously ill: Janil Puthucheary

According to global data, a very low proportion of children experience severe illness compared to adults.

September 14, 2021, 01:10 PM

Japan warns its citizens in Southeast Asia, including S'pore, of possible terror attacks

Citizens were urged to avoid "western-related" facilities in the countries.

September 14, 2021, 01:00 PM

'Our vaccination programme has not been slow at all': Janil Puthucheary tussles with WP's Jamus Lim

Lim asked why the rollout was not faster in the first three months of 2020.

September 14, 2021, 12:58 PM

S'pore must go 'beyond the law' to protect young girls from paedophiles: Halimah Yacob

'Little girls need to know that it’s safe and alright for them to talk to someone about adult behaviours that they are uncomfortable with, and where to get help,' the president wrote.

September 14, 2021, 12:27 PM

Shuttle bus from S$1 goes to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve & Kranji Marshes

The bus service takes you to Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate and Kranji Countryside from Kranji and Yew Tee MRT.

September 14, 2021, 12:12 PM

M'sia PM Ismail Sabri & opposition Pakatan Harapan sign 'historic' MoU on political reforms

MPs were also urged to practise a “deliberative democracy”.

September 14, 2021, 11:32 AM

LiHO S'pore claims new bubble tea sweetener has '0 sugar, fat & calories'

Hmm.

September 14, 2021, 10:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.