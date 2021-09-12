Back

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit S'pore from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14

He is currently in Vietnam.

Faris Alfiq | September 12, 2021, 05:01 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

China's State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will be making a working visit to Singapore from Sep. 13 to 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement today (Sep. 12).

During his visit to Singapore, MFA said that Wang would call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat.

MFA added that Wang would also be meeting Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Wang Yi in Vietnam

Wang is currently in Hanoi, Vietnam, as he begins his tour in the region from Sep. 10.

Reuters reported a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry that Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official that China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes.

He said that the two countries should cherish the hard-won peace and stability achieved in the South China Sea.

Vietnam should be vigilant to resist "intervention" by extraterritorial forces: Wang Yi

According to the Chinese ministry's statement, Wang also said that Vietnam should be vigilant to resist the intervention of extraterritorial forces.

In response, Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said in a statement it was important for both China and Vietnam to respect each other's legitimate rights and interests, following international law and the United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Vietnamese statement added that during his visit, both countries agreed to continue to strictly adhere to high-level common perceptions, manage disagreements, avoid complicating situations or expanding disputes and jointly maintain peace and stability in the disputed waters.

Reuters also reported that on Sep. 10, Vietnam said China would donate 3 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the country this year.

This would mean that in total, Vietnam receives 5.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Viet Nam Government Portal/Facebook

All in-person visits to elderly residential care homes to be suspended from Sep. 13 to Oct. 11, 2021

MOH said that this is because seniors residing at residential care homes are typically frail and more vulnerable to Covid-19 complications.

September 12, 2021, 04:31 PM

I'm an Afghan woman who studied in S'pore. This is what it's like being stuck under Taliban rule.

Despite the fact that 'it's quite difficult to be a girl [in Afghanistan] right now', Ayeda hopes that all will be 'just fine' in the end.

September 12, 2021, 03:56 PM

More road dividers to be installed at Tanjong Pagar Road after fatal CNY car crash

The intersection between Tanjong Pagar Road and Tras Link will also have new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings installed.

September 12, 2021, 02:43 PM

S'porean immigrant 'Lin Mou Jie' suspected to be source of Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian Province

27,000 residents in the province are also required to undergo home isolation.

September 12, 2021, 02:25 PM

Woman pulls off SDA’s mask in face-off at Marina Bay Sands

The duo was also sighted not wearing their face masks properly during the confrontation.

September 12, 2021, 02:22 PM

Soh Rui Yong claims some 'black sheep' Commandos & 'keyboard warriors' tried to smear him

He reiterated his respect for the Commandos.

September 12, 2021, 01:42 PM

Clearer heads & less anxiety: S'poreans give up law, audit, & banking careers for better mental health

Giving up a high-flying career might be daunting, but these Singaporeans tell us why it was the obvious choice for better mental health.

September 12, 2021, 12:20 PM

Of horses, en*pan*demic & politics in S’pore: a non-exhaustive glossary

Just horsing around.

September 12, 2021, 10:50 AM

Panda cub is a boy, but Kai Kai is the real baby for his 14th birthday celebration

A messy birthday party for the big boy.

September 12, 2021, 10:48 AM

Jollibee takes over KFC at Bugis Village

Out with the old fried chicken, in with the new fried chicken.

September 12, 2021, 04:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.