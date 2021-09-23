Back

1 dead, 2 injured after explosion at Tuas incineration plant

This is the second explosion in Tuas this year.

Fiona Tan | September 23, 2021, 06:59 PM

An explosion occurred at an incineration plant in Tuas on Sep. 23, resulting in one death and two injuries, according to The Straits Times.

One deceased and two injured

Several police cars and at least six Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were at the scene, ST reported.

A worker at the scene told ST that one worker died and two others were seriously injured and conveyed to the hospital.

The Tuas Incineration Plant is the second refuse incineration plant to be built in Singapore.

It is run by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In response to queries from Mothership, the Ministry of Manpower, NEA, SCDF and the Singapore Police force have each issued a statement addressing the incident.

Second explosion this year

This incident is the second explosion to happen in Tuas this year.

The first explosion was in an industrial building on Feb. 24, 2021, which wounded five workers and resulted in three deaths.

A public inquiry into the incident on Feb. 24 is currently being heard in court.

