Tuas explosion leaves 3 workers dead, & 5 in critical condition

Preliminary investigation revealed that this accident was caused by a combustible dust explosion.

Tanya Ong | February 25, 2021, 03:51 PM

Three workers have died following the Tuas explosion.

According to CNA, the workers died after suffering burns in a fire at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (Feb. 24).

Silas Sng, Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health (WSH), said on Thursday (Feb. 25) that the other five remain in critical condition. Two other workers have also been discharged.

CNA also quoted Sng saying that preliminary investigation revealed the accident was caused by a combustible dust explosion.

Background

The Tuas fire was confirmed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Feb. 24 to be at 32E Tuas Ave 11. They arrived at the scene at 11:25am.

According to SCDF, the fire involved an industrial mixer, and was extinguished with two water jets.

65 people had reportedly self-evacuated from nearby units, prior to SCDF's arrival.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and it is currently being investigated by SCDF.

 

Top photo from SCDF's Facebook page.

