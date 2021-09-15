Back

Gurkha who can run 2.4km under 6min 58sec will get S$1,500 cash prize: Soh Rui Yong

Real money secured for sponsorship.

Belmont Lay | September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

And the stakes have been raised yet again.

Soh Rui Yong, Singapore's official fastest 2.4km runner, has secured cold hard cash from sponsors as prizes to be given out to runners who can blaze 2.4km in under 7 minutes at next month's Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021.

This latest update to the burgeoning prize pool was announced on Sep. 15, 2021 in a Facebook post by Soh.

He wrote that he had met sponsors to secure prizes for Gurkhas as well, as the current challenge of running 2.4km under 7 minutes is open to Singaporeans only.

Three S$1,500 cash prizes to be given out

The three S$1,500 cash prizes will be for three categories.

1. S$1,500 for first full-time national serviceman or regular military serviceman who runs 2.4km under 7 minutes.

2. S$1,500 for first Gurkha who runs below the current Gurkha record of 6 minutes 58 seconds

3. S$1,500 for first Singaporean man who runs below current Singapore record of 6 minutes 53.18 seconds

Significance of categories

All three categories hold their own significance.

The first is part of a broader open challenge for military personnel in Singapore to demonstrate what has always happened within the confines of camp away from the prying eyes of the public: Military personnel who can always run faster than someone's grandmother.

The second is to reward Gurkhas, who are non-Singaporeans participating in the challenge.

The third is to reward anyone who can beat the current fastest recorded 2.4km timing in Singapore.

Top photos via Soh Rui Yong & Subas Gurung

