Gurkha in S'pore who can run 2.4km in 6min 58sec joins Pocari Sweat run but ineligible to win all prizes dangled

A Gurkha in Singapore, possibly the fastest one here, has signed up for the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021.

He did so at the invitation of Soh Rui Yong, who is officially the fastest 2.4km runner here.

Details about the Gurkha's participation was announced by Soh in a Facebook post on Sep. 14, 2021.

Under 7 minutes

The Gurkha, Subas Gurung, has clocked a 2.4km record of 6 minutes and 58 seconds recently on July 22, 2021 -- highlights of which have been caught on video.

His feat is impressive as he did 60 push ups and 60 sit ups prior to the run as part of his physical fitness test.

He is considered one of the fastest Gurkhas in Singapore currently.

Soh's 2.4km record currently stands at 6 minutes and 53 seconds.

Gurkhas, who are Nepalese warriors trained to do superhuman feats with their bodies, while being recruited and paid by governments around the world to be part of a country's elite fighting force, are known for their physical and mental prowess.

Not eligible to win prizes for running 2.4km under 7 minutes

However, Subas' participation in the Pocari Sweat run is to up the ante for an event that has seen 1,997 runners signing up, according to Soh.

Soh added that Subas can demonstrate to the public on the event day the best of Gurkhas as runners, despite being trained combatants instead of athletes.

Soh wrote in his post: "Not many outside of the Gurkha camp were aware of his achievement. One thing I notice about the Gurkhas -- they don't really go around telling people how good they are. I invited Subas to this challenge to give him a platform to show all of Singapore what he's capable of."

However, as a non-Singaporean, Subas cannot claim any of the prizes put up by sponsors for any runner who runs 2.4km under 7 minutes on the day of the Pocari Sweat run.

The challenge that Soh started has been open to Singaporeans only from the beginning since it was announced.

Soh's intention was to challenge any other Singaporean who can beat his timing to step up to the plate.

Currently, Soh is offering S$700 of his own money and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat to any sub-7-minute runner, while other business owners, such as a chicken rice boss, have joined in and thrown into the prize pot 700 packets of free chicken rice.

Soh's challenge then inspired another athlete to issue a challenge of his own.

Singapore's Olympian Joseph Schooling is offering a free Hugo Boss suit to anyone who can beat him in the 200m butterfly aided by a 10-second head start.

Marketing bonanza

This current sub-7-minute 2.4km run challenge has proven to be a marketing bonanza for Pocari Sweat and other businesses that have piled on with their offers of gifts.

It remains to be seen if businesses will extend unique prizes to non-Singaporeans who can break the 7-minute barrier, as public interest in the upcoming run continues to remain high as Soh, Subas and others aim to break the record on the day itself and outrun one another.

Top photos via Subas Gurung & Soh Rui Yong

