Back

Joseph Schooling challenges anyone to 200m butterfly with 10-sec head start, will give free Boss suit

Boss challenge.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2021, 06:10 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's Olympic gold medallist and fastest butterfly swimmer Joseph Schooling has challenged Singapore's official fastest 2.4km runner Soh Rui Yong and everyone else to a swim.

The challenge by Schooling comes in the wake (pun intended) of news that Soh is giving S$700 cash and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat to anyone who can run 2.4km under 7 minutes.

The challenge then escalated as a chicken rice boss in Singapore up the ante by offering 700 packets of chicken rice on top of the cash and drinks to the sub-7-minute runner who might also be feeling a bit peckish (pun also intended).

Schooling's Hugo Boss challenge

Schooling's challenge was put up in a comment on Soh's Instagram post.

Schooling wrote that he would give anyone a Hugo Boss suit for free if they can beat him at the 200-metre fly with a 10-second head start.

The runner then confirmed with the swimmer he was talking about the butterfly stroke in the pool.

Based on Schooling's reply, he appeared to mean it could be any swimming stroke or any suit the winner wants.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soh Rui Yong 🇸🇬 (苏睿勇) (@runsohfast)

Responses

The banter between the fastest people in Singapore naturally attracted plenty of responses.

And even before the fastest people banter, Singapore's official fastest 2.4km woman runner, Vanessa Lee, said she accepts Soh's challenge to run 2.4km under 7 minutes at next month's Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021.

One local swimmer, Brennen Ang @bren.angyx, responded that he is up for a breaststroke swim any day of the week.

Fakkah Fuzz, a Singaporean comedian whose stage name has a word that sounds like "fast" and who also, eh, fasts, entered the conversation between fast people.

Kerstin Ong, a national hurdler, basically did the female version of a male simp.

But obviously, as this conversation took place on the internet, not everyone is equally amused.

One commenter, who is as lighthearted as the Taliban, chimed in.

This earned a retort from Soh.

Another commenter, just as lighthearted, earned a response from the Olympian himself.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Joseph Schooling & Soh Rui Yong

9/11, 20 years on: PM Lee's commentary in full

On the forces that threaten to pull us apart, and Singapore's path forward.

September 11, 2021, 05:02 AM

80-year-old S'porean man is the 58th Covid-19 death, 568 locally transmitted cases reported on Sep. 10, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

September 10, 2021, 11:45 PM

Vaccines are safe for pregnant women & their babies, but a Covid-19 infection is not: Ong Ye Kung

The risks associated with contracting Covid-19 are not to be taken lightly.

September 10, 2021, 07:35 PM

Children in S'pore who have Covid-19 might get very sick or die, as has happened in US: MOH

Living with Covid-19.

September 10, 2021, 07:21 PM

S’pore will hit 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily soon, next 2 to 4 weeks crucial: MTF co-chairs

Exercise restraint.

September 10, 2021, 07:03 PM

Indonesian officials & their family reportedly jumped queue to get Moderna booster shot

They were told to "keep the information to themselves."

September 10, 2021, 06:55 PM

US$50,000 lost & broken hearts: People in S'pore share their wildest scam stories

Some of these stories be wildin’.

September 10, 2021, 05:56 PM

Actor Ayden Sng takes food safety course to cook for members of public for charity

Beef noods.

September 10, 2021, 05:03 PM

S'pore PC company builds custom bubble tea-themed PC with 'pearls' upon customer's request

When boba is life.

September 10, 2021, 04:45 PM

Quarantine period in S'pore to reduce from 14 days to 10 days given shorter incubation period of Delta strain

The Delta variant has an average of under four days of incubation period, as compared to an average of six days for the original strain.

September 10, 2021, 04:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.