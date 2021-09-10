Back

Chicken rice boss will give 700 packets of chicken rice to anyone who runs 2.4km under 7 minutes

You can eat or donate it within a one-year period.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2021, 12:18 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's official fastest 2.4km runner, Soh Rui Yong, issued a public challenge to anyone -- commandos, naval divers, army regulars, and even your grandmother -- to run 2.4km under 7 minutes and win S$700 and 700 bottles of Pocari sweat from him.

Why challenge people?

This challenge came about as a result of people online insisting without proof that the 7-minute timing for a 2.4km run has been done repeatedly in the military over the years, after Soh clocked a timing of 6 minutes and 53 seconds.

Those interested in Soh's challenge are encouraged to sign up for the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021, an event that will be officiated with time keepers.

Online banter still ongoing

Soh's competitiveness has inspired many to respond to the challenge online, likely with some serious contenders in the midst.

The banter on social media also include many other naysayers who continue to downplay Soh's achievement.

Free 700 packets of chicken rice

But one F&B business owner, Daniel Tan, saw an opening and took it: He is offering 700 packets of chicken rice from his chain of chicken rice stalls on top of the S$700 and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat offered by Soh to anyone who can clear 2.4km under 7 minutes.

In response to Mothership.sg queries, the owner of OK Chicken Rice said he is inspired by Soh's character, grit and competitiveness.

Tan said: "I don't know him, by the way. 700 chicken rice meals will be given, no questions asked. You can donate, eat slow, whatever, over one year."

"My chicken rice is also community friendly, as it is halal."

According to Tan, OK Chicken Rice is a third generation Chinese hawker food that receive halal certification but has not lost its original flavours.

His outlets are located at St. George, Ang Mo Kio, Yishun and Hougang.

The challenge is open to Singaporeans only.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via OK Chicken Rice & Soh Rui Yong

Quarantine period in S'pore to reduce from 14 days to 10 days given shorter incubation period of Delta strain

The Delta variant has an average of under four days of incubation period, as compared to an average of six days for the original strain.

September 10, 2021, 04:05 PM

More fully vaccinated individuals with Covid-19 may recover at home instead of hotels or care facilities

Fully vaccinated individuals mostly show mild or no symptoms, even if they are infected.

September 10, 2021, 04:04 PM

Vaccine booster shots for S'pore seniors aged 60 & above & the immunocompromised from Sep. 14, 2021

To "maintain the high level of vaccine protection".

September 10, 2021, 04:04 PM

Elderly men push & throw punches over table at Bedok North hawker centre

A woman at the scene falls down amid the commotion.

September 10, 2021, 03:55 PM

China to provide S$41.6 million in emergency aid & 3 million Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan

September 10, 2021, 02:26 PM

Showbiz taught Star Search winner Teoh Zetong to distinguish friends & colleagues

He expressed concerns about being misunderstood as pretending to be friendly.

September 10, 2021, 01:40 PM

M'sian censorship board orders home shopping shows to stop showing undergarments

Even if no live models were involved, advertising undergarments will still offend the community, the ministry said.

September 10, 2021, 01:30 PM

Over 79,000 MyRepublic mobile subscribers in S'pore affected by data breach

Personal data such as copies of NRICs, addresses and phone numbers have been compromised.

September 10, 2021, 01:25 PM

Man in China arrested after body of woman, 19, detected in bloodstained luggage by alert taxi driver

Driver was alert.

September 10, 2021, 01:14 PM

Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping directly after reportedly ineffective talks with lower-level Chinese officials

Going straight to the top.

September 10, 2021, 12:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.