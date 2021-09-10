Chicken rice boss will give 700 packets of chicken rice to anyone who runs 2.4km under 7 minutes

Singapore's official fastest 2.4km runner, Soh Rui Yong, issued a public challenge to anyone -- commandos, naval divers, army regulars, and even your grandmother -- to run 2.4km under 7 minutes and win S$700 and 700 bottles of Pocari sweat from him.

Why challenge people?

This challenge came about as a result of people online insisting without proof that the 7-minute timing for a 2.4km run has been done repeatedly in the military over the years, after Soh clocked a timing of 6 minutes and 53 seconds.

Those interested in Soh's challenge are encouraged to sign up for the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021, an event that will be officiated with time keepers.

Online banter still ongoing

Soh's competitiveness has inspired many to respond to the challenge online, likely with some serious contenders in the midst.

The banter on social media also include many other naysayers who continue to downplay Soh's achievement.

Free 700 packets of chicken rice

But one F&B business owner, Daniel Tan, saw an opening and took it: He is offering 700 packets of chicken rice from his chain of chicken rice stalls on top of the S$700 and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat offered by Soh to anyone who can clear 2.4km under 7 minutes.

In response to Mothership.sg queries, the owner of OK Chicken Rice said he is inspired by Soh's character, grit and competitiveness.

Tan said: "I don't know him, by the way. 700 chicken rice meals will be given, no questions asked. You can donate, eat slow, whatever, over one year."

"My chicken rice is also community friendly, as it is halal."

According to Tan, OK Chicken Rice is a third generation Chinese hawker food that receive halal certification but has not lost its original flavours.

His outlets are located at St. George, Ang Mo Kio, Yishun and Hougang.

The challenge is open to Singaporeans only.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via OK Chicken Rice & Soh Rui Yong