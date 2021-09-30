Back

S'pore sends 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to Brunei in a vaccine sharing arrangement

Brunei will be providing the same quantity of vaccines back to Singapore at a later date.

Faris Alfiq | September 30, 2021, 11:51 AM

Singapore has sent 100,000 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to Brunei Darussalam, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sep. 29.

In exchange, MFA said Brunei will be providing the same quantity of vaccines back to Singapore at a later date.

The statement added that the arrangement "enables both countries to optimise our respective schedules for vaccinating our populations against Covid-19."

Previously, Singapore contributed 100,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to Brunei in August.

Vaccine exchange

Singapore has contributed Covid-19 vaccines to other neighbouring countries, including Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

In end August, Singapore announced a vaccine sharing arrangement with Australia, in which Singapore will provide Australia 500,000 doses of its existing stock of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

In return, Australia will provide the same amount of vaccines to Singapore in December.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had previously said that vaccine swaps arrangements with other countries will not impact the timing of Singapore's booster programme.

"The swaps that we have engaged in do not in any way delay the timing of our booster programme," Wong said and added that Singapore has enough vaccines to roll out the booster programme for those who need them.

From Sep. 14, fully-vaccinated individuals age 60 and above, as well as those who are immunocompromised, are invited to receive their booster shot.

The invitation was extended to those aged 50 to 59 starting Oct. 4.

