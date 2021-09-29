S'pore contributes over 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Indonesia's Batam & Riau Islands

Singapore has contributed a total of 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Batam and the Riau Islands (KEPRI) province of Indonesia, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sep. 28.

MFA added that the contribution was a part of "the close cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia" in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman handed over the shipment of vaccines to the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Singapore Suryo Pratomo in a handover ceremony at Jurong Port on Sep. 28.

According to the statement, the shipment is scheduled to arrive in Batu Ampar Port in Batam on Sep. 29.

Singapore and Indonesia demonstrated a commitment to support each other

In his speech during the handover ceremony, Maliki said, "the latest tranche of Covid-19 contributions to Indonesia bears testament to the longstanding close cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, and especially in our ongoing fight against the pandemic."

He added that it is critical that both Singapore and Indonesia continue to work together to emerge from the unprecedented challenges brought about by Covid-19.

"As we navigate these difficult times, I am glad that the relationship between Singapore and Indonesia has remained steadfast and strong," he said.

Maliki also said that Singapore and Indonesia had demonstrated their commitment to support each other in times of need.

"Most recently, through our 'Oxygen Shuttle' programme, Singapore sent over 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Indonesia. Indonesia had also facilitated the shipment of essential items for our community care facilities earlier in the pandemic. Both Singapore and Indonesia have also taken steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our people and the region by vaccinating our populations," he said.

Maliki added that he hoped that Singapore's contribution of vaccines to Indonesia, which was procured under the COVAX initiative, will support these efforts and the region's progress towards Covid-19 resilience.

According to the statement by MFA, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at the APEC Informal Leaders' Retreat on Jul. 16, Singapore will donate its vaccines under the COVAX initiative to other countries.

MFA added that Singapore is grateful to Gavi and AstraZeneca for facilitating this effort.

Singapore has been helping Indonesia fight the pandemic

Since the start of the pandemic, Indonesia has recorded more than 4 million cases of Covid-19, with 141,709 deaths.

Singapore has been supporting Indonesia in its fight against the pandemic. In July, Singapore sent an assistance package to the KEPRI province in Indonesia, consisting of medical supplies and equipment.

The package included 250 oxygen cylinders, medication, Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits, as well as personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, surgical masks and medical gloves.

As the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketed in Indonesia in July, Singapore had contributed more than 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Indonesia in regular shipments till August.

Temasek Foundation, together with local and Indonesian businesses also assisted in contributing 11,000 oxygen concentrators to Indonesia.

Top image via Ministry of Foreign Affairs