Those aged 50 to 59 in S'pore invited to take vaccine booster shots from Oct. 4, 2021

Almost 91,500 seniors have received their booster shot as of Sep. 23.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 24, 2021, 06:36 PM

Persons aged 50 to 59 who have completed their vaccination regime at least six months ago will progressively be invited to take a booster dose from Oct. 4, 2021.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said this in a press release on Sep. 24 as part of an update on the booster vaccination programme.

As of Sep. 23, 56 per cent of seniors aged 60 and above, who have been invited to take booster dose, have either booked their appointment or received their booster dose.

Almost 91,500 seniors have received their booster shot.

Persons aged 50 to 59 to get booster shot

MOH stated that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) recommends persons aged 50 to 59 to receive a booster dose of the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) mRNA vaccine from six months after completing their primary course of vaccination.

This group of adults has a higher risk of underlying comorbidities which presents a risk of severe illness as compared to younger persons.

They had also completed the full vaccination regime earlier than the younger persons, and therefore, the levels of protection could have decreased over time.

The booster shot will ensure they remain sufficiently protected against severe disease.

These adults will receive an SMS from MOH with a personalised booking link to book their appointment on www.vaccine.gov.sg.

They may receive their booster dose at any vaccination centre, polyclinic, or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC).

Reduced Moderna vaccine dosage for booster shots

The EC19V also reviewed the dosing for Moderna vaccine used for boosting.

Moderna vaccine will be used at 50mcg dosage instead of 100mcg as evidence shows that 50mcg is sufficient to boost immune response significantly.

From Sep. 25, Moderna vaccine booster doses will be administered at 50mcg.

There is, however, no safety concerns for those who have already received 100mcg of the Moderna vaccine for their booster dose.

100mcg dose of Moderna vaccine will still be used for the two-dose primary series vaccination regime and three-dose enhanced primary series for immunocompromised persons.

