Back

Ong Ye Kung: S'pore's daily Covid-19 cases likely over 1,000 'soon', urges cutback on social activity

The current wave of infections is in its fourth doubling cycle, said health minister Ong, who is also a co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce.

Nigel Chua | September 17, 2021, 06:56 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Health Minister and co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) Ong Ye Kung said on Sep. 17 that Singapore's daily Covid-19 case numbers are likely to cross the 1,000 mark soon.

The most recently reported number of daily cases was 910, on Thursday, Sep. 16.

Ong also urged people in Singapore to cut back on social activities, among other steps that should be taken to amid the current situation.

Current wave of infections now ongoing for 26 days and counting

Ong said that the current wave of infections has been ongoing for 26 days.

As per the MTF's expectations, daily cases have been doubling around every week, from 100 to 200, to 400, and then from 400 to 800.

"It is now in its fourth doubling cycle," said Ong.

He said that daily case numbers crossing the 1,000 mark would be "not unexpected", and that the transmission wave would typically peak between four and eight weeks, or between 30 to 50 days.

"Lets be prepared that we are likely to cross the [one] thousand mark soon," he said.

Ong said that Singapore was going through the current wave of infections at a time where about 80 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, unlike other countries which "unfortunately" encountered similar situations earlier in the pandemic.

"There is no doubt that if our population had not come forward and vaccinated ourselves in big numbers, we would have seen numerous deaths by now, and our healthcare system would probably have been overwhelmed already," said Ong.

Instead, "we have avoided that thus far because of our very high vaccination coverage," he added.

He urged unvaccinated seniors to get the vaccine, and said that those invited to get vaccine booster shots should do so.

Ong also said that "all of us need to spontaneously, reduce our social interactions and activities."

"Cut back on social outings with friends and having dinners. Don't bring too many friends home. Avoid hopping from one shopping mall to another," he added.

Ong also reiterated advice for seniors to stay home as much as possible during this time, even if they have been vaccinated, due to their higher risk of severe illness.

He also urged "personal responsibility to self test and monitor our own health status", saying that about 90 per cent of all households would have received ART kits by Monday, as part of a nationwide distribution initiative.

2,000 cases in the next few weeks

Ong's fellow co-chair and finance minister Lawrence Wong said last week that Singapore "will probably get to 2,000 new cases a day" within a few weeks.

This, he said, called for "a more cautious approach in the current situation".

The MTF also announced on Sep. 17 that more of those who have Covid-19 would be able to recover at home, as those aged between 60 and 69 would be eligible to do so.

The move to have more recovering at home is to "help divert demand from hospitals", Ong explained, as the majority of the patients have no symptoms or mild symptoms.

Related stories

Top image via MCI

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 3 months in space, first crewed mission since 2016

Part of the process in assembling China's own space station.

September 18, 2021, 11:24 AM

All primary schools to undergo home-based learning from Sep. 27 to Oct. 6

Primary 6 students will be on a PSLE study break from Sep. 25 to 29.

September 18, 2021, 11:16 AM

I explored a hidden funeral parlour in Toa Payoh at night, with a group of strangers

Minutes away from my home.

September 18, 2021, 10:57 AM

S’porean mum of 3, 35, starts new cybersecurity career, wins S$10,000 as class MVP during training

Neo Sihui was a graphic designer for 15 years, but decided on a mid-career switch after her husband introduced her to the training opportunity.

September 18, 2021, 09:28 AM

Fun experiences in Sentosa S$30 & under, including SingapoRediscovers-redeemable attractions

You deserve to give yourself a holiday.

September 18, 2021, 09:10 AM

To S’pore employers: Technology is great, but some things just need to be done by a human

The importance of putting the human in HR.

September 18, 2021, 08:19 AM

934 locally transmitted cases in S'pore on Sep. 17

Update on Friday, Sep. 17.

September 18, 2021, 12:20 AM

Chinese netizens angry at Gong Li for wearing Adidas, point out that she's not a Chinese citizen

Some netizens perceived the action as "insulting China".

September 17, 2021, 06:51 PM

Future migrant worker dorms to have more toilet facilities & space per resident: MOM

These include more spacious living spaces, en-suite toilets, and improved ventilation throughout dormitory rooms and toilets.

September 17, 2021, 06:31 PM

13 of 18 Covid-19 deaths in S'pore in Aug. 2021 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

The 13 deaths were from sub-clusters phylogenetically linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

September 17, 2021, 06:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.