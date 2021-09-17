Back

Fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients aged 12-69 may be able to recover at home from Sep. 18

Expanding the suitability criteria.

Faris Alfiq | September 17, 2021, 05:50 PM

The health ministry will be further expanding the suitability criteria for Home Recovery to include fully vaccinated individuals up to the age of 69 years.

Home recovery criteria

Previously, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced on Sep. 10 that home recovery is the default protocol for individuals below the age of 50 who tested positive for Covid-19.

From Sep. 18 onwards, individuals who qualify for home recovery include:

  • Fully vaccinated;

  • Aged 12 to 69 years old;

  • No severe co-morbidities or illnesses;

  • Able to self-isolate in a room, preferably with an attached bathroom; and

  • Have no household members who are more than 80 years old or are in one of the vulnerable groups (e.g. pregnant individuals or with weakened immune response).

Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 and meet the above criteria can begin Home Recovery immediately, without having to be conveyed to a hospital or Community Care Facility.

This will allow more Covid-19 patients to recover within the comfort of their homes, and for hospitals resources to be directed to those who really need more intensive care.

The health ministry also stated that data continues to show that fully vaccinated individuals are less at risk of severe illness, especially those under the age of 70 years.

597 fully vaccinated patients have taken up home recovery

Speaking to the media during a doorstop interview on Sep. 17, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak gave an update on the Covid-19 situation.

Ong said that there are 597 fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients who have taken up home recovery. This includes 13 children below the age of 12.

Since the pilot started on Aug. 30, 32 patients have been discharged.

The health ministry said they continue to urge all fully vaccinated Covid-19 individuals below the age of 70 to adopt Home Recovery as the default care management.

For more information on home recovery, you may refer to the 10-step guide here.

Top image via Andrea Ang on Unsplash.

