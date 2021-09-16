906 locally transmitted cases in S'pore, 72-year-old S'porean dies from Covid-19 complications

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 910 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Sep. 16).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 74,848.

906 local cases

Among the cases are 906 local Covid-19 infections.

803 are infections in the community, while 103 are dormitory residents.

244 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Four imported cases

There are a total of four imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 837 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 77 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 12 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 69 are seniors above 60 years.

Death case

A 72-year-old female Singaporean has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 16.

She had developed symptoms on Sep. 4, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 6.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves’ disease, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia.

In total, 59 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent.

135 cases required oxygen supplementation, 12 had been in the ICU, and four died, of whom none was fully vaccinated.

Monitoring 13 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 13 active clusters.

A new cluster was uncovered at Blue Stars Dormitory today, with a total of 53 cases.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 15, 81 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,892,684 doses of Coivd-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,564,676 individuals, with 4,434,848 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 180,118 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,813 individuals.

Top image by Robynne Hu via Unsplash.