Adult-friendly instant noodle-themed playground opens in Rochor on Sep. 25, 2021

Following the opening of creative food hall Eatbox on Sep. 3, Singapore's first instant noodles-themed experience playground will open right next to it from Sep. 25, 2011 to Jan. 30, 2022.

Brought to you by the same people behind Eatbox, Slurping Good! boasts 13 interactive zones across two floors.

Even if you don't consider instant noodles a staple in your diet, you can be entertained by the interactive rooms filled with murals, installations and games.

Here are five highlights from the exhibition that you shouldn't miss:

1. Instaham

Among the five ingredient sections, namely egg, meat, cheese, seafood, vegetables, you shouldn't miss the meat section if you love taking pictures.

Ham it up for the camera at this photo op corner with a giant can of ham against a yellow wall and white and pink checkered floor.

Check out the sliced bacon hanging from the ceiling and adorable posters hung on the walls too.

2. Ramyun pot swing

Shaped like a pot cooking instant noodles on a stove, complete with black handles on each side, the functional swing offers a bit of fun and yet another photo op.

You can also pick (and peel off) your topping bestie(s) from the adjacent wall to join you on the swing.

3. Chu Qian Yi Ding Slides

After you've gone on the swing, hop on over to the Nissin noodle slides.

Choose between the shorter or the longer slide or try both if you don't mind rejoining the queue.

4. Singapore's favourite cup noodle

You can take a picture with a giant-sized Nissin cup noodle in Singapore's favourite flavour and the cup noodles lid at the myDreamCupNoodles wall.

The flavour and new look of this giant Nissin cup noodles will be unveiled on the opening day, Sep. 25, so keep a lookout on your visit.

While you can stand next to it for the picture, you can also go around the back to furnish the illusion of being partially submerged in the noodles.

In the meantime, you can still share your dream cup noodle flavourings and ingredients with them. Who knows, Nissin just might make your dream a reality.

5. Noodles lab and wall

Although it isn't as huge as the Nissin cup noodles on the first floor, the giant Shin Ramyun cup noodles remains quite eye-catching.

At the Noodle Lab, you can customise your own DIY instant noodles on paper that can be purchased later at Soul Good Noodle Bar at Eatbox. Slurping Good! visitors receive two free toppings from a selection of kimchi, crab sticks, silken tofu, and beansprouts.

The noodle wall features instant noodles from Nissin, Nongshim, as well as local brands.

It also includes some uncommon varieties that were brought in from Japan.

Merchandise store

On your way out, drop by the merchandise store to pick up some instant noodles-related souvenirs and exclusive merchandise.

If you've been hoping to get your hands on the ridiculously large cup noodle tote bag that first appeared on Nissin's Instagram page back in March, you're in luck.

This bag is available for purchase at S$25 and comes with a smaller sized cup noodle-shaped pouch to store the bag.

You can also stand a chance to win the giant cup noodles tote bag by uploading a picture of yourself at the myDreamCupNoodles wall onto Instagram and tagging @nissinfoodssingapore and @slurpinggoodsg with the hashtag #myDreamCupNoodles.

Post-playground experience

All visitors will have to pass through Eatbox on their way out of Slurping Good!.

They can choose to purchase their DIY instant noodles at the Soul Good Noodle Bar that is located right by the entrance.

If you are not in the mood for noodles, Eatbox also offers a variety of food, beverages, and desserts.

Once you've satisfied your growling tummy, don't forget to head over to Tekka Place's main building that is right across the road.

Located on the left upon alighting from the escalator, the basement marketplace is where you can collect your complimentary tote bag as well as three claw machine tokens.

You can stand to win Lazada shopping vouchers worth up to S$50 at the Lazada claw machine or Slurping Good! merchandise and instant noodles at the Slurping Good! x Nissin claw machine.

Admission charges

Tickets are priced at S$21 pax and children below three years old enter for free.

Each ticket includes access to the playground and an exclusive tote bag filled with a Slurping Good! retail voucher that can be used at the merchandise store, an F&B voucher that can be used at the Soul Good Noodle Bar at Eatbox, three claw machine tokens, and a packet of Nissin instant noodles.

Visitors are given a maximum of 45 minutes at the experience playground.

While on-site ticket sales are available, it is subject to availability and visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets online.

You can present your e-ticket on your mobile devices for entry.

Entry into the venue is only permissible during your allocated entry time and no re-entry is permitted.

No extra time will be given if you arrive late and your ticket would be invalid if you completely miss your allocated time slot.

No pre-event testing is required but visitors must remain masked at all times.

Click here to purchase your tickets and check out their Instagram page @slurpinggoodsg for more updates.

Slurping Good!

Address: 2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227 (near Rochor MRT station)

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily (last entry at 9:30pm)

