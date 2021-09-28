Back

Ho Ching: 'Don't be stupid about yelling about flip flopping'

She encouraged those who are vaccinated to be patient.

Jane Zhang | September 28, 2021, 02:24 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Temasek's outgoing CEO Ho Ching has taken to Facebook to set forth her thoughts on Singapore's current and future Covid-19 situation, reminding people to mask up properly and to get vaccinated.

"Do not treat all unvaccinated folks as idiots"

On Monday (Sep. 27), Ho wrote about Singapore's vaccination programme progress, noting that because over 90 per cent of each eligible age group vaccinate, we can "be relaxed about the risk of Covid dangers".

She encouraged young people to be patient, saying that "we are seeing the light of day" as more and more elderly individuals opt to get vaccinated.

Ho estimated that by the end of the year, there should be another 40,000 to 80,000 seniors over the age of 60 who are vaccinated.

She celebrated the fact that Singapore has done "not too badly" to reach over 90 percent of teenagers and adults vaccinated "without coercion and without bribery".

Ho also encouraged people to show care and patience to those who are slow on the uptake of vaccination.

"Let’s channel our nervous energy and angst to persuading all the old folks to go get vaccinated if they have not already done so. Are we not a better people for lending a hand to help those who are vulnerable, to get their shots done?"

She also reminded people:

"Do not treat all unvaccinated folks as idiots. Some are clearly idiots, but we should [not] do a broad sweep to scold or condemn anyone who has not yet been vaccinated. We do not know what fears drive them."

"Don't be stupid about yelling about flip flopping"

Ho pushed back at those criticising the government's decision to once again increase restrictions due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases:

"Meanwhile, don’t be stupid about yelling about flip flopping. If a train is barrelling at us down a tunnel, we better (sic) stop and step back, instead of charging ahead recklessly. The tapping of brakes is prudent.

The sacrifices are minor compared to what some industries are going through, and minor compared to what we all went through last year during the circuit breaker."

She encouraged people to be patient for "a while more" and to relax and not "scare ourselves" too much given that Covid-19 is not dangerous for most vaccinated people nor for children and babies.

Ho also expressed that she has "no patience" for anyone "pushing Ivermectin as a magic cure".

"That is wicked," she said. But she noted that she feels doing so under medical guidance or as part of a proper trial would be "ok".

Encouraging everyone to keep well and stay together, she lambasted those complaining loudly but not doing anything to help the situation:

"There are thousands of people each doing their best to help in so many different ways, that we don’t need noisemakers creating a row, beating their chests self centredly about inconveniences to themselves, or cursing the unvaccinated among us, without contributing to make things better."

"If you are upset, just count to 10, and start to slow your breathing — count to [five] as we breathe in, and count to 10 as we breathe out," she advised.

"And remember that the one free bed not taken up by seriously ill Covid patients could be that one bed to save our own lives, perhaps tomorrow, perhaps in the next few months."

Top photo via Facebook / Ho Ching and by Zheng Zhangxin.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

AGC taking 'no further action' against ex-FAS leaders Zainudin Nordin & Winston Lee

Not the end of the story yet, though.

September 28, 2021, 06:57 PM

AWARE applauds BooksActually women for coming forward, temporarily suspends partnership

AWARE said the allegations made by the women are "credible".

September 28, 2021, 06:39 PM

‘Squid Game’ is aesthetically pleasing & well-produced. And not worth the hype.

There were many loopholes in the plot.

September 28, 2021, 06:31 PM

40 S'pore writers issue sole joint statement calling for accountability from BooksActually founder

They welcomed Leck's decision to relinquish sole ownership of the store and Math Paper Press.

September 28, 2021, 06:22 PM

S'pore contributes over 122,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand

Singapore and Thailand are "close friends".

September 28, 2021, 05:37 PM

SDP's plan to 'exit Covid pandemic' includes no blanket restrictions, halting testing of fully vaccinated without symptoms

The SDP welcomes public feedback on their Covid-19 plan.

September 28, 2021, 05:21 PM

Istana hiring new junior sous chef & butler, open to S'poreans only

If you want to work in Orchard.

September 28, 2021, 05:12 PM

S'pore total population falls 4.1% due to Covid-19, first drop ever since data collected in 1970

The impact of Covid-19 on people is evident.

September 28, 2021, 04:00 PM

We are living amid a climate crisis & its impact could potentially be more severe than this pandemic: Halimah

"We are past a wake up call," Temasek Holdings' chairman Lim Boon Heng added at the opening of 2021 Ecosperity Week.

September 28, 2021, 03:28 PM

Old Chang Kee makes steamed version of Curry'O at Tanjong Pagar cafe

Genius or travesty?

September 28, 2021, 03:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.