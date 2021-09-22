S'porean Dante Chen, 25, wins debut WWE match

Sean Tan, 25, became the first Singaporean wrestler to make it to the World Wrestling Entertainment squared circle on Sep. 22, 2021 (Singapore time).

Tan, whose stage name is Dante Chen, won on his debut on the weekly WWE NXT 2.0 show.

Dante Chen took on Trey Baxter.

The ring announcer, introducing Chen after Trey Baxter's entrance into the ring, said: "His opponent from Singapore, weighing in at 215 pounds, Dante Chen."

Short match

Interestingly, the entrances of both wrestlers took about 2 minutes.

The match proper barely lasted 1 minute.

The training wheels session saw Dante Chen executing only two full-body contact moves -- sustaining a belly-to-back suplex, before scoring a quick win after reversing an inside cradle to a finishing move that is as yet unnamed.

New recruit

Tan was among a new group of recruits from Asia, which also included two Chinese athletes, who reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in July 2021.

He was previously known as Trexxus for the Singapore Pro Wrestling and was its Southeast Asia Champion.

The promotion began in 2012.

