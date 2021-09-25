LTA: Carpooling services suspended, 2-passenger limits for taxis & private hire cars from Sep. 27

All forms of carpooling services, including GrabHitch and RydePool, will be suspended from Monday (Sep. 27) to Oct. 24, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced today (Sep. 25) in a news release.

LTA added that passenger limits for taxis and private hire cars (PHC) will be capped at 2 persons if they are from different households, in line with the updated restrictions on group sizes announced yesterday (Sep. 24).

These updated measures coincide with Singapore's "stabilisation phase" from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24 in light of growing numbers of Covid-19 infections.

Carpooling services suspended

During this period, all forms of carpooling services will be suspended.

This include services such as GrabHitch and RydePool, which involve drivers receiving payment for ferrying passengers while en-route to their destination.

Social carpooling trips are only permitted among friends or colleagues if the prevailing permissible group size of two people is adhered to.

LTA also "strongly encouraged" commuters to only use taxis and PHCs booked through licensed ride-hail operators.

Members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal carpooling services are encouraged to notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal using the e-service, “Report Vehicle-Related Offences”.

Passenger limits in taxis and PHCs capped at two

Passengers from different households are required to keep to the two passenger limit when travelling in taxis and PHCs.

However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or PHC if they all live in the same household.

LTA added: "For example, a parent can travel with his/her two children if they live together."

LTA: wear a mask when travelling

LTA reminded commuters that they should keep their masks on at all times, whether on trains, buses, taxis or PHCs.

Taxi and PHC drivers should decline to fetch passengers who do not wear masks, said LTA.

It also recommended that commuters try to stand apart from one another or travel during off-peak periods where possible.

