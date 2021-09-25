Back

LTA: Carpooling services suspended, 2-passenger limits for taxis & private hire cars from Sep. 27

However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or PHC if they live in the same household.

Low Jia Ying | September 25, 2021, 12:53 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All forms of carpooling services, including GrabHitch and RydePool, will be suspended from Monday (Sep. 27) to Oct. 24, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced today (Sep. 25) in a news release.

LTA added that passenger limits for taxis and private hire cars (PHC) will be capped at 2 persons if they are from different households, in line with the updated restrictions on group sizes announced yesterday (Sep. 24).

These updated measures coincide with Singapore's "stabilisation phase" from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24 in light of growing numbers of Covid-19 infections.

Carpooling services suspended

During this period, all forms of carpooling services will be suspended.

This include services such as GrabHitch and RydePool, which involve drivers receiving payment for ferrying passengers while en-route to their destination.

Social carpooling trips are only permitted among friends or colleagues if the prevailing permissible group size of two people is adhered to.

LTA also "strongly encouraged" commuters to only use taxis and PHCs booked through licensed ride-hail operators.

Members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal carpooling services are encouraged to notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal using the e-service, “Report Vehicle-Related Offences”.

Passenger limits in taxis and PHCs capped at two

Passengers from different households are required to keep to the two passenger limit when travelling in taxis and PHCs.

However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or PHC if they all live in the same household.

LTA added: "For example, a parent can travel with his/her two children if they live together."

LTA: wear a mask when travelling

LTA reminded commuters that they should keep their masks on at all times, whether on trains, buses, taxis or PHCs.

Taxi and PHC drivers should decline to fetch passengers who do not wear masks, said LTA.

It also recommended that commuters try to stand apart from one another or travel during off-peak periods where possible.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Unsplash

6 men, aged 19-51, arrested for unlawful entry into S'pore, allegedly found in forested areas near Clementi & Bukit Batok

Police mounted two separate operations at the forested areas near Toh Tuck Road/Clementi Park and Bukit Batok Nature Reserve.

September 25, 2021, 12:03 PM

Swensen's confuses S'poreans with 'fried chicken' ice cream, S$11.80 for 2 pieces

In today's episode of things that look like other things.

September 25, 2021, 11:44 AM

Female cadet graduates as top S'pore Air Force trainee in OCS with Sword of Honour

Lieutenant Tin Zi Xuan believes that military life can be for women too.

September 25, 2021, 11:36 AM

HDB & URA car parks grace periods extended to 20 minutes for delivery riders from Sep. 27

The grace period is currently 10 minutes.

September 25, 2021, 11:20 AM

Sunda slow loris, Lesser mousedeer & Smooth-coated otter no longer critically endangered in S'pore

Thanks to conservation efforts.

September 25, 2021, 11:04 AM

People keep calling Gong Yoo's number on 'Squid Game', phone owner who didn't watch show left very confused

Ring.

September 25, 2021, 10:26 AM

To what extent can I be socially responsible but also live life ‘normally’ in S'pore if Covid-19 is endemic?

Undergoing quarantine was a wakeup call.

September 25, 2021, 10:00 AM

Chantalle Ng hospitalised for a week after being allegedly beaten up by father Huang Yiliang when she was Primary 5

She said it was because he had received negative feedback about her academic performance from a tutor.

September 24, 2021, 11:09 PM

1,650 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more deaths reported

There were 1,369 cases in the community, 277 cases in the migrant worker dormitories, and four imported cases.

September 24, 2021, 10:59 PM

Blk 531 Ang Mo Kio braised duck rice stall gets Chen Xiuhuan's ringing endorsement after she finds out it's from Longhouse

If Chen Xiuhuan says it is nice, it must be really nice.

September 24, 2021, 07:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.