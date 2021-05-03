S'pore sees Covid-19 community cases go from 10 per week to 51 per week

A total of 39 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Sunday, May 2, 2021, of which 14 are community cases.

The remaining 25 are imported cases.

This has caused the total number of community cases per week to go up much higher, as compared to the weekly numbers reported over the last several months.

Go from 10 per week to 51 per week

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 10 cases in the week before to 51 cases in the past week.

Unlinked cases also up

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from three cases in the week before to 11 cases in the past week.

Past infection numbers

Amongst the 212 confirmed cases reported from April 26 to May 2, 70 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 101 have tested negative, and 41 serology test results are pending.

Serology tests detect antibodies for Covid-19 from a past Covid-19 infection.

Those who test negative indicate their infection is a current one.

Majority of new cases asymptomatic

Amongst the 39 new cases, 28 are asymptomatic, and were detected from our proactive screening and surveillance, while 11 were symptomatic.

TTSH cluster largest and active

This uptick in Covid-19 cases in Singapore comes after there have been for weeks zero cases residing in dormitories, which were previously the main sources of new infections.

Instead, fresh infections are taking place in a hospital.

Out of the 14 community cases, 11 are linked to Case 62541, a 46-year-old female Philippines national who works as a nurse in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), which has formed the largest active cluster in Singapore.

