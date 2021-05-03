Female patient, aged 98, one of 11 new Covid-19 community cases in Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

A total of 39 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Sunday, May 2, 2021, of which 14 are community cases.

Out of the 14 community cases, 11 are linked to Case 62541, a 46-year-old female Philippines national who works as a nurse in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), which has formed the largest active cluster in Singapore.

Discharged patients who were warded at TTSH Ward 9D: Cases 62713, 62714, 62717, 62723 and 62724

Cases 62713, 62714, 62717, 62723 and 62724 were discharged patients who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D.

They were placed on quarantine and tested positive for Covid-19 infection during quarantine.

1) Case 62713 is a 65-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 21 to April 25, and was discharged home on April 26. On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. On the same day, she developed a fever but did not report her symptom. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

Visitors to Ward 9D: Cases 62715, 62721 and 62722

Cases 62715, 62721 and 62722 were visitors to TTSH Ward 9D between April 18 and April 28. They were placed on quarantine and tested positive for Covid-19 infection during quarantine.

6) Case 62715 is a 50-year-old female Singaporean who is a family member of Case 62573, and had visited Case 62573 in TTSH Ward 9D. On April 29, she developed a cough and sore throat but did not seek medical treatment. As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 62573, she was placed on quarantine on the same day, but did not report her symptoms. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 30 and her test result came back positive the next day.

Patients warded at Ward 9D when nurse was confirmed to have Covid-19: Cases 62732 and 62754

Cases 62732 and 62754 are patients who were warded in TTSH Ward 9D when Case 62541 was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection, and were tested as part of MOH's active case-finding while hospitalised.

9) Case 62732 is a 98-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 27 to April 29. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 28 and her test came back negative. She was subsequently transferred to NCID on April 29, and swabbed again on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

Physiotherapist who works at Ward 9D: Case 62731

11) Case 62731 is a 27-year-old female Malaysia national who works as a physiotherapist at TTSH Ward 9D.

On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. On the same day, she developed a runny nose and reported her symptom on May 1. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

TTSH cluster: 27 cases

The TTSH cluster now has 27 cases in total.

It is the largest active cluster in Singapore now.

TTSH has completed the swabbing of all inpatients in their main wards on April 30 and the results are all negative.

All patients will continue to be monitored closely for their health and wellbeing.

TTSH will also be testing all 12,000 staff on campus.

To date, the hospital has swabbed 7,000 staff and priority will be given to swab staff working in clinical areas over the next few days.

