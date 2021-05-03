39 new Covid-19 cases, including 14 in community: AMK Hub, Marina Square, & Nex among new locations visited

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 39 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (May 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,218.

14 community cases

Among the new cases, 14 are in the community, out of which 13 are linked to previous cases, and one is currently unlinked.

Case 62757 – Linked to Case 62517

One community case was linked to Case 62517, a 38-year-old male Singaporean who works as an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Case 62757 is a 32 year-old male Singaporean who works as an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Officer deployed at the Home Team Academy.

He was last at work on April 26.

As he had been identified as a close contact of 62517, he was placed on quarantine on April 27.

He was tested for Covid-19 during quarantine on April 28 and his result was negative.

On May 1, he was tested again and this time, his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test result is pending.

He received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 27, and the second dose on Feb. 17.

Case 62760 – Linked to Case 62553

Case 62760 is a 53-year-old female Malaysia national who works as a hairstylist at Me To Do Studio (883 Woodlands Street 82).

She is a household contact of Cases 62629 and 62638.

As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 62638, she was placed on quarantine on April 29 and conveyed to a dedicated facility the next day.

On May 1, she developed a sore throat and was tested for Covid-19 upon reporting her symptom.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the next day. Her serology test result is negative.

TTSH cluster

11 of the community cases are linked to Case 62541, a 46-year-old female Philippines national who works as a nurse in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Cases 62713, 62714, 62717, 62723 and 62724

Cases 62713, 62714, 62717, 62723 and 62724 were discharged patients who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D.

They were placed on quarantine and tested positive for Covid-19 infection during quarantine.

Case 62713 is a 65-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 21 to April 25, and was discharged home on April 26. On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. On the same day, she developed a fever but did not report her symptom. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

is a 65-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 21 to April 25, and was discharged home on April 26. On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. On the same day, she developed a fever but did not report her symptom. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1. Case 62714 is a 60-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 20 to April 26, and was discharged home on April 27. She was swabbed for Covid-19 infection during her hospital stay and tested negative twice on April 20 and April 21. On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

is a 60-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 20 to April 26, and was discharged home on April 27. She was swabbed for Covid-19 infection during her hospital stay and tested negative twice on April 20 and April 21. On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1. Case 62717 is an 89-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 7 to April 21, and was discharged home on April 22. On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

is an 89-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 7 to April 21, and was discharged home on April 22. On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1. Case 62723 is an 84-year-old male Singaporean who is a family member of Case 62680, and had been warded at TTSH Ward 9D from April 20 to April 22. On April 29, he was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1. He developed a fever and shortness of breath on the same day.

is an 84-year-old male Singaporean who is a family member of Case 62680, and had been warded at TTSH Ward 9D from April 20 to April 22. On April 29, he was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1. He developed a fever and shortness of breath on the same day. Case 62724 is a 79-year-old male Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 21 to April 26, and was discharged home on April 27. On April 29, he was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

Cases 62715, 62721 and 62722

Cases 62715, 62721 and 62722 were visitors to TTSH Ward 9D between April 18 and April 28. They were placed on quarantine and tested positive for Covid-19 infection during quarantine.

Case 62715 is a 50-year-old female Singaporean who is a family member of Case 62573, and had visited Case 62573 in TTSH Ward 9D. On April 29, she developed a cough and sore throat but did not seek medical treatment. As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 62573, she was placed on quarantine on the same day, but did not report her symptoms. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 30 and her test result came back positive the next day.

is a 50-year-old female Singaporean who is a family member of Case 62573, and had visited Case 62573 in TTSH Ward 9D. On April 29, she developed a cough and sore throat but did not seek medical treatment. As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 62573, she was placed on quarantine on the same day, but did not report her symptoms. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 30 and her test result came back positive the next day. Case 62721 is a 25-year-old female Singaporean who is a family member of Cases 62714 and 62722, and had visited Case 62714 at Ward 9D. As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 62714, she was placed on quarantine on April 29. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 30 and her test result came back positive the next day.

is a 25-year-old female Singaporean who is a family member of Cases 62714 and 62722, and had visited Case 62714 at Ward 9D. As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 62714, she was placed on quarantine on April 29. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 30 and her test result came back positive the next day. Case 62722 is a 58-year-old male Singaporean who is a family member of Cases 62714 and 62721, and had visited Case 62714 at Ward 9D. As he had been identified as a close contact of Case 62714, he was placed on quarantine on April 30 and tested for Covid-19 on the same day. His test result came back positive the next day.

Cases 62732 and 62754

Cases 62732 and 62754 are patients who were warded in TTSH Ward 9D when Case 62541 was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection, and were tested as part of MOH's active case-finding while hospitalised.

Case 62732 is a 98-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 27 to April 29. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 28 and her test came back negative. She was subsequently transferred to NCID on April 29, and swabbed again on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

is a 98-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 27 to April 29. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 28 and her test came back negative. She was subsequently transferred to NCID on April 29, and swabbed again on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1. Case 62754 is a 90-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from April 26 to April 28. She was tested for Covid-19 on April 28 and her test came back negative. She was subsequently transferred to NCID on the same day, and swabbed again on April 30. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1. On May 2, she developed a fever.

Case 62731

Case 62731 is a 27-year-old female Malaysia national who works as a physiotherapist at TTSH Ward 9D.

On April 29, she was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30. On the same day, she developed a runny nose and reported her symptom on May 1. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1.

The TTSH cluster now has 27 cases in total.

TTSH has completed the swabbing of all inpatients in their main wards on April 30 and the results are all negative.

All patients will continue to be monitored closely for their health and wellbeing.

TTSH will also be testing all 12,000 staff on campus. To date, the hospital has swabbed 7,000 staff and priority will be given to swab staff working in clinical areas over the next few days.

One unlinked community case

The sole unlinked community case is Case 62734.

Case 62734

Case 62734 is a 37-year-old female India national who is a foreign domestic worker.

She arrived from India on Jan. 13 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Jan. 27.

Her test taken on Jan. 26 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

Following her SHN, she was deployed to her employer’s place of residence.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on April 29 in preparation for her return to India.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in an ambulance.

Her CT (cycle threshold) value was very high (i.e. low viral load), and her serology test result has come back positive.

25 imported cases

MOH also reported 25 imported cases on May 2.

They have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the imported cases:

Two are Singaporeans and eight are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India.

Four are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from Nepal.

Two are Work Pass holders who arrived from Nepal and the US.

Five are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and the Philippines, of whom three are foreign domestic workers.

Two are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Indonesia. Case 62744 is here for a work project and Case 62751 was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

Two are Special Pass holders who are sea crew. They arrived from China on a vessel, and were tested onboard without disembarking.

21 more discharged

21 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,786 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 126 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

275 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

A total of 31 cases in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Nine new locations

MOH also regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are nine new locations reported today, including at NEX, ASTONS Steak & Salad at Marina Square (6 Raffles Boulevard), and AMK Hub.

Here is a full list of the new locations for easy reference:

NEX (23 Serangoon Central) ASTONS Steak & Salad at Marina Square (6 Raffles Boulevard) innisfree at Waterway Point (83 Punggol Central) 724 Ang Mo Kio Market (724 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6) umisushi at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng) AMK Hub (53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3) DLLM Lok Lok (171 MacPherson Road) Lickers (124 Hougang Avenue 1) Me To Do Studio (883 Woodlands Street 82)

The full list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks is here:

Top image via Google Maps