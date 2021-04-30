Back

Employers should allow work-from-home where possible: MOH

To reduce interactions at the workplace & in public places, including public transport.

Nigel Chua | April 30, 2021, 06:50 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Employers should allow employees to work from home if they are able to do so, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) today (Apr. 30).

Employers were also advised to:

  • Continue to stagger start times of employees who need to return to the workplace, and implement flexible working hours.

  • Avoid social gatherings at the workplace

These measures help lower transmission risks by reducing interactions at the workplace and in public places, including public transport, said MOH.

MOH also said that public agencies working in the Novena area such as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) will be asking their staff to work from home where possible.

These announcements were made in light of a recent spike in community cases in the last few days, with the majority of them being linked to two new clusters announced on Apr. 29.

MOH also advised continued vigilance, so as to "avoid an uncontrolled resurgence of community cases".

It also advised members of the public to observe the following:

  1. Avoid going to crowded places, and stay home where possible.

  2. Limit social gatherings to two per day in total, whether it is with another household or in a public place.

  3. Keep groups as small as possible.

  4. Stick to a regular group of contacts.

  5. Stay home when unwell, see a doctor to get tested when sick, and be vaccinated when it is offered to you.

"Our recent community cases show that the risks of a Covid-19 outbreak remains high, even as we press ahead with vaccination," said MOH, adding that enforcement efforts would be stepped up.

"We will continue to review the current suite of measures and will take further steps to tighten and significantly reduce the level of interactions in the community should transmission persist," said MOH.

Work-from-home not the norm from Apr. 5, 2021

The most recent update on Covid-19 measures in the workplace took effect on Apr. 5, 2021, when work-from-home was replaced by a hybrid working arrangement.

The following restrictions were relaxed from Apr. 5:

  • Up to 75 per cent of the employees who are able to work from home can be at the workplace at any one time, up from the previous 50 per cent.

  • The previous cap on the time an employee spends at the workplace was lifted.

  • Split team arrangements were no longer mandatory, although companies may continue to adopt such arrangements if they wish.

After this was announced, public servants were encouraged to return to the office on three days each week.

Top image via Unsplash

South Korea cancels project to build 'Chinatown' after 650,000 sign petition against it

Tensions between Koreans and Chinese have been high.

April 30, 2021, 06:50 PM

'Coffee Shop King' Kim San Leng founder passes away at 72 after 2-week fever

His coffee shop chain has more than 30 outlets in Singapore.

April 30, 2021, 06:45 PM

Elvin Ng reveals what happened between him & Angel Lim in 2018 'incident'

Addressing Dasmond Koh's Facebook post.

April 30, 2021, 06:22 PM

S'pore's tripartism model criticised in West but more effective in securing workers' welfare: PM Lee

While trade union membership has steadily declined in most western societies, union membership has risen consistently in Singapore, said the prime minister.

April 30, 2021, 06:00 PM

Car with 3 people inside crashes through railing & hangs over edge next to Clementi Road

Cliffhanger.

April 30, 2021, 05:56 PM

CNB officers seize 87 cakes believed to be infused with cannabis in Chinatown unit

Five packets containing about 36g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were also seized.

April 30, 2021, 05:50 PM

20-year-old Thai woman's 56-year-old father is now whole internet's Daddy

Good genes are hereditary indeed.

April 30, 2021, 05:31 PM

Egyptian woman jumps to her death when neighbours storm apartment over male visitor

The woman leaves behind two children.

April 30, 2021, 05:31 PM

4 suspects allegedly cheated victims of over S$5 million, arrested by S'pore police

In three separate scams.

April 30, 2021, 05:18 PM

Public raises S$20,000 within 1 day for GrabFood rider injured in Toh Guan accident

Nice.

April 30, 2021, 04:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.