Back

S'pore public servants encouraged to return to office 3 days a week as WFH measures ease

This will take effect from April 5.

Jason Fan | March 28, 2021, 12:49 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore government is encouraging public servants who can work from home to return to the office three out of five working days as a general guideline, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

This shift towards a hybrid work mode comes after the announcement of the general easing of Covid-19 measures in the workplace, which would allow more people to return to their offices to work.

Changes will take effect from April 5

On Mar. 24, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that Singapore will shift from working from home by default, to a more flexible and hybrid working arrangement.

This change, which will take effect from April 5, means that up to 75 per cent of the employees who are presently able to work from home can now be at the workplace at any one time, up from the current 50 per cent.

The current cap on the time an employee spends at the workplace will also be lifted.

Split team arrangements will not be mandatory, although companies may continue to adopt such arrangements if they wish.

However, the Public Service Division told The Sunday Times that officers whose agencies allow them to work from home for more than two days a week can continue to do so, even after April 5.

The government will also encourage staggered hours and hybrid ways of working where possible, to reduce travel on public transport during peak hours.

According to ST, there are about 153,000 public officers, and public transport ridership is expected to rise with more workers returning to the office.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that from Mar. 8 - 12, 2021, ridership was about 74 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

The number of commuters tapping out at CBD (Central Business District) MRT stations has also been relatively low, at 40 per cent of the usual number.

One year of working from home

Working from home has been the default since April 2020, when circuit breaker measures were implemented.

While it was the first time for many to experience working from home, a survey conducted found that eight in 10 employees wished to continue working from home, at least some of the time, after circuit breaker was over.

Towards the end of May 2020, co-chair of the Covid-19 Multi-Ministerial Task Force (MTF) Lawrence Wong stressed that most of Singapore's workforce should continue to work from home even after circuit breaker ends, telling Singaporeans to "embrace working from home as the new norm".

By January 2021, although Singapore entered Phase 3, business were still advised to ensure that working from home remained the default setting.

Related Stories

Top image via Unsplash.

Power fault causes morning disruption from Punggol to Serangoon MRT station on Mar. 28

The power fault had occurred at Buangkok station.

March 28, 2021, 11:07 AM

Former Big Splash site opens as 4.5-hectare Coastal PlayGrove with tallest outdoor play area in S'pore

New play spot in the east.

March 28, 2021, 11:00 AM

Here are four 2D1N Singapoliday itineraries with activities like Sidecars Heritage Tours, Graffiti spray painting, and more

You think you’ve seen it all, but you haven’t. Follow these unconventional itineraries to see a different side of Singapore.

March 28, 2021, 10:52 AM

Moon with rainbow halo shines on S'pore on March 26, 2021

Rainbows in the day, and rainbows at night.

March 28, 2021, 04:48 AM

Mustafa Centre & Haniffa Pte Ltd added to list of locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There have been 60,288 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

March 28, 2021, 12:10 AM

Driver, 31, allegedly drives off suddenly after getting stopped on CTE, dragging officer along

He was arrested for committing a rash act causing grievous hurt, traffic & drug-related offences.

March 27, 2021, 11:25 PM

Truck with 'Evergreen' container blocks highway, goes viral for resembling Suez Canal situation

Uncanny.

March 27, 2021, 11:03 PM

University lecturer in China goes viral for looking like Blackpink's Lisa

History lecturer.

March 27, 2021, 09:40 PM

Car crashes into tree & flips over after swerving at last moment to avoid hitting parked bus

Three people were assessed for minor injuries, and none went to the hospital.

March 27, 2021, 08:28 PM

PM Lee encourages people to turn lights off from 8:30-9:30pm in support of Earth Hour

Lights will be switched off at 8:30pm tonight (Mar. 27) for Earth Hour.

March 27, 2021, 07:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.