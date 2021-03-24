Work-from-home no longer default mode from April 5, 2021: Lawrence Wong

You might be returning to office more often from April 5, 2021.

Flexible working arrangements

The Ministry of Health has announced in a virtual press conference on Mar. 24, 2021 that Singapore will shift from the default mode of working from home to a more flexible and hybrid working arrangement.

This comes after the tripartite partners, consisting of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), have reviewed the safe management measures at workplaces.

This shift will mean that:

Up to 75 per cent of the employees (who are presently able to work from home) can now be at the workplace at any one time, up from the current 50 per cent

The current cap on the time an employee spends at the workplace will also be lifted

Split team arrangements are no longer mandatory, although companies may continue to adopt such arrangements if they wish

However, employers should still continue to stagger start times and implement flexible working hours where possible, MOH added.

Restrictions against cross-deployment across workplaces remain in place.

Team bonding activities allowed

Additionally, social and recreational gatherings will be allowed, but must be limited to group sizes of no more than eight persons.

This includes team bonding events organised by the employer.

Due to the higher risk of transmission when people are unmasked, MOH said that meals should not be the main feature of the event, and that companies should avoid holding events over meal times as far as possible.

Those who fail to comply will have enforcement actions taken against them, including the possibility of workplace closures.

Should there be a resurgence in the virus, MOH will reintroduce more stringent measures.

