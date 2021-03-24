Back

Work-from-home no longer default mode from April 5, 2021: Lawrence Wong

Social and recreational gatherings will also be allowed, with a cap of eight people.

Mandy How | March 24, 2021, 06:27 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You might be returning to office more often from April 5, 2021.

Flexible working arrangements

The Ministry of Health has announced in a virtual press conference on Mar. 24, 2021 that Singapore will shift from the default mode of working from home to a more flexible and hybrid working arrangement.

This comes after the tripartite partners, consisting of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), have reviewed the safe management measures at workplaces.

This shift will mean that:

  • Up to 75 per cent of the employees (who are presently able to work from home) can now be at the workplace at any one time, up from the current 50 per cent

  • The current cap on the time an employee spends at the workplace will also be lifted

  • Split team arrangements are no longer mandatory, although companies may continue to adopt such arrangements if they wish

However, employers should still continue to stagger start times and implement flexible working hours where possible, MOH added.

Restrictions against cross-deployment across workplaces remain in place.

Team bonding activities allowed

Additionally, social and recreational gatherings will be allowed, but must be limited to group sizes of no more than eight persons.

This includes team bonding events organised by the employer.

Due to the higher risk of transmission when people are unmasked, MOH said that meals should not be the main feature of the event, and that companies should avoid holding events over meal times as far as possible.

Those who fail to comply will have enforcement actions taken against them, including the possibility of workplace closures.

Should there be a resurgence in the virus, MOH will reintroduce more stringent measures.

Top image via Google Maps Street View

Legendary illegal Tiong Bahru Pushcart Satay Man now selling his fatty pork satay at 195 Pearl Hill Cafe, waiting list is 6 months

If you want to eat his satay, you have to wait.

March 25, 2021, 02:59 AM

Covid-19 RNA in NUS hostel: 437 UTown residents test negative, 1 result pending

Night update for Mar. 24, 2021.

March 25, 2021, 12:19 AM

British national arrested in Japan for throwing bento boxes into public mailboxes

He denied the allegations.

March 24, 2021, 10:15 PM

S'pore wasn't coerced to accept delivery of China's Sinovac vaccine: Kenneth Mak

Advance purchase agreements were made with all vaccine manufacturers, he said.

March 24, 2021, 07:39 PM

Rare native frog species successfully introduced to rainforest at S'pore Botanic Gardens

The species is considered vulnerable according to the Singapore Red Data Book.

March 24, 2021, 07:20 PM

Woman steals motorcyclist's 3-year-old smelly, sweat-stained helmet from S'pore condo car park

Strange.

March 24, 2021, 07:18 PM

S'pore not lifting 8-person cap on social gatherings as it will 'significantly increase' risk of Covid-19 transmission

The government is reviewing this measure regularly, health minister Gan Kim Yong said.

March 24, 2021, 07:09 PM

All S'poreans & long-term residents can get Covid-19 vaccination by third quarter 2021

1.11 million doses administered so far.

March 24, 2021, 06:47 PM

S'poreans aged 45 to 59 can register interest for Covid-19 vaccines online now

Good news.

March 24, 2021, 06:39 PM

Up to 250 people allowed at wedding receptions in S'pore from Apr. 24 with pre-event testing

Fully-vaccinated individuals will not be required to undergo pre-event testing.

March 24, 2021, 06:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.