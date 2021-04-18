Back

Wild boar seen painstakingly limping across road near NTU after losing 1 foot

In a circulating video, the boar attracted much sympathy.

Nigel Chua | April 18, 2021, 02:31 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A wild boar seen limping across the road attracted much sympathy from netizens here.

A video of the boar making its way from one side of the road to the other was shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Apr. 17.

The video showed the boar walking slowly and laboriously, as it appeared to have lost one of its feet.

According to Facebook user Mami Tini, who uploaded the video, the encounter happened about a week ago, near the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

"My heart sank when I saw it cross the road. I wonder how it get hurt... hope it will survive..." said the video's caption.

How might the boar have gotten injured?

Wild boar do not have natural predators in Singapore, according to NParks.

Some commenters suggested that the boar might have been the victim of a boar trap, adding that they were aware of boar trapping being carried out in other forested areas.

However, other commenters pointed out that if the boar had lost its foot to a trap, it did not seem to be a recent injury, and that the boar appeared to be surviving well even in its current condition.

Traps may be used by poachers who hunt boars for their meat, according to ACRES's website. This is an illegal practice, and the relevant penalties were enhanced recently, in Mar. 2020.

Traps may also be used by the authorities, however.

For example, NParks said that it would trap and remove a wild boar which injured two people in Punggol in Feb. this year.

The boar was eventually caught, and had to be euthanised due to its aggressive behaviour.

A recent incident involving a boar trap left a Pulau Ubin dog with a massive wound.

The affected leg eventually had to be amputated.

What to do if you see poaching activities

ACRES suggests that members of the public can help to gather evidence of poaching activities and report suspected poachers to the authorities.

ACRES also asks members of the public to forward evidence of such activities to them for documentation purposes.

Top image via Mami Tini on Facebook

'I felt like this wasn't me': S'porean, 23, on overcoming trauma of 3rd-degree burns after kitchen mishap

Stories of Us: Charlene Chew opens up about the pain and how the third-degree burns to her face robbed her of her identity as well as her road to recovery with fitness, TikTok and a positive mindset.

April 18, 2021, 01:15 PM

Cyclist swerves through traffic in Choa Chu Kang, motorcyclist gives chase to warn him

The motorcyclist really wanted to warn him.

April 18, 2021, 12:34 PM

'[It's] like we are inside a cage': S'pore migrant workers stuck in dorms for past 1 year

Bangladeshi worker Zakir Hossain Khokan explains what life is like for migrant workers unable to venture into the community, and the mental health impacts it has had.

April 18, 2021, 12:01 PM

S'porean claims he took upskirt videos of 10 women to 'experiment' with phone's camera quality

He was sentenced to 11 weeks' jail on Apr. 16.

April 18, 2021, 11:49 AM

Widen common ground S'poreans share & strengthen racial harmony: Regardless of Race Dialogue

The need to "consciously create a culture of understanding, respect and trust in our society" was emphasised.

April 18, 2021, 11:08 AM

SCDF elite rescue divers deployed to retrieve 2 bodies from S'pore River

They were pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic.

April 18, 2021, 10:47 AM

As the world’s Crazy Rich flock to S’pore, how’s our govt doing in closing the wealth gap?

It isn’t entirely impossible for the gap to be managed, as long as the government has enough determination to work at it.

April 18, 2021, 09:12 AM

NUS & Gardens by the Bay among 17 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 17, 2021

Tonight's update.

April 17, 2021, 11:11 PM

McDonald's S'pore video about M'sians living apart from families during Ramadan brings S'poreans to tears

Get your tissues ready.

April 17, 2021, 09:03 PM

Ang Mo Kio HDB executive maisonette selling for S$999,999

Nice.

April 17, 2021, 08:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.