Wild boar captured after injuring resident & NParks officer in Punggol

The wild boar had to be euthanised unfortunately due to its aggressive behaviour, Tan revealed.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 26, 2021, 05:26 PM

A wild boar which was spotted in the Punggol Seas and Ecopolitan areas today (Feb. 26) has been captured.

According to Punggol West SMC Member of Parliament Sun Xue Ling, the waterway in her ward has been cordoned off and NParks staff and contractors were activated this afternoon.

A female resident was injured by the boar.

While trying to help the resident, an NParks officer suffered minor injuries.

The resident has been conveyed to the hospital.

Recently, a wild boar injured two people in Punggol.

Both attacks happened on Feb. 20. A team comprising 20 NParks officers and contractors were activated to patrol the area and search for the wild boar subsequently.

Mothership understands that the boar that was captured today fits the profile of the boar involved in the previous incidents.

Had to be euthanised because of its aggressive behaviour

In an update by the Minister of State for National Development, Tan Kiat How, he said that the boar was initially hiding in the bushes.

NParks and a police officer then secured the area and monitored the situation.

The officers gave chase after the boar charged out and attacked the female resident.

The female resident was freed from the boar eventually but an NParks officer was bitten by the boar in the process.

Tan also urged members of the public to not feed the wildlife as that contributes to such human-wildlife conflicts.

Top image via Sun Xue Ling/Facebook

 

