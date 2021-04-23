Large python spotted having a swim in Jurong West canal

It's not uncommon to spot wildlife around us. Singaporeans have, on occasion, seen otters, hornbills, and even sambar deer in our urban landscape.

This time round, a Facebook user spotted something a little more slippery.

Kelvin Ow posted several photos and video clips of a python slithering in a canal along Jurong West Street 64.

The footage was posted to Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

In Ow's video, the snake, which appears to be a reticulated python, glides through the water in the canal effortlessly. There is no word on what happened to the python after.

What to do when you spot a python

Comments on Ow's post were appreciative of the sighting of a python, with many calling it "beautiful".

Reticulated pythons, which are non-venomous constrictors, are commonly spotted in Singapore.

They only attack when they feel threatened, so if you come across them, keep a safe distance, move away slowly, and leave them alone.

Do not attempt to handle them on your own.

Pythons in Singapore that appear in the wild might have previously been microchipped, as the python population was subjected to a local study.

You can get help by contacting Acres at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600.

Acres and NParks also provide helpful advisories about snakes here and here.

Top photos via Kelvin Ow/Facebook.