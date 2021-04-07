Otters swim in Redhill condo pool, eat nearly all the fish in pond

After visiting Marina Bay and the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, it seems like our local otters have ventured into condominiums.

On April 6, Facebook user Yvonne Chan posted a video of otters swimming in a condominium pool.

Chan wrote:

"Invasion of otters! They not only swam in our pool but also had a feast in the pond next to it. They ate up all the fish we reared in the pond."

At least 12 smooth-coated otters are seen frolicking in the pool before they jumped into an adjacent pond in the 42-second video.

The incident happened at The Crest condominium on April 6.

A resident from the condominium told CNA that the otters ate 80 to 90 per cent of the fish in the condominium pond.

CNA added that NParks officers arrived at the condominium at 5pm.

According to NParks, members of the public should not touch or chase otters, and instead observe the otters from a distance.

Otters can be provoked by light, especially that from flash photography. Do not feed otters because they have their own food in the environment and their natural eating habits keep the ecosystem healthy.

Top photo via. Photos were also taken from Yvonne Chan/Facebook.