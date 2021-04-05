Back

Hornbill in S'pore bites pet bird out of cage through tiny wire grills & eats it

Brutal.

Belmont Lay | April 05, 2021, 04:21 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A hornbill in Singapore was at it again, turning a pet bird in a cage into a meal.

A video uploaded on April 4 to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group showed a hornbill casually catching a caged bird in its enormous beak and eating it.

The whole process, which lasted about one-and-a-half minutes, was akin to shooting fish in a barrel.

The video was shot from bottom-up by observers, likely at a block of flats in an HDB estate.

What the video showed

The video started with the hornbill hopping off one cage on the far right, almost as if it was picking the right prey, and the viewer can almost hear the gears of its bird brain cranking:

Picked its prey

Out of four possible cages to choose from, it then hopped to the cage on the far left, almost as if it had made up its mind which was the tastiest bird on display:

Bit pet bird through cage

After hopping on the cage on the far left, and almost by magic, the hornbill caught the pet bird with its beak, and in one fluid motion, yanks the smaller bird out through the tiny gap between the grills of the bird cage.

In other words, the hornbill did not even break the cage.

The pet bird flapped its wings and chirped uncontrollably as one wing appeared mangled.

Within seconds, it was dead and silent as the hornbill readjusted its prey in its mouth by chomping on it.

This cannibalistic scene of a hornbill eating a bird has been observed in Singapore previously.

What observers said

Voices in the background could be heard throughout the video.

Initially, before the hornbill picked its prey, one voice which sounded like it belonged to a woman, said: "Think he is going to break the cage."

Another voice, which sounded like a little girl, then said when the hornbill bit its prey: "Oh, he took the bird."

The voice that sounded like it came from the woman, said when the pet bird was bitten: "Where is the owner?"

Hornbills are omnivores

Hornbills are omnivores.

They eat mainly fruit, but may also feed on insects and small animals from time to time.

They are known to forage in pairs or small groups.

Such scenes of wildlife interacting with domesticated animals have been seen before.

Foo Mee Har asks about standby queue for vaccinations in case registered people don’t turn up

There is an appeal process for people going overseas for certain reasons.

April 05, 2021, 02:56 PM

S'pore exploring vaccination cert with several countries, including Australia: Ong Ye Kung

Vaccination is only one of the many aspects that Singapore has to consider, said Ong.

April 05, 2021, 02:51 PM

S'pore residents below the age of 45 can book Covid-19 vaccination slots from June

The number of vaccination centres will also be expanded.

April 05, 2021, 02:44 PM

LG to stop making phones

To focus on growth areas instead.

April 05, 2021, 02:21 PM

S'pore man shares ingenious method for repelling birds from air-con ledge

Cats vs birds

April 05, 2021, 01:54 PM

Man charged with murdering man, 49, at Bedok Reservoir Road, neighbour allegedly heard quarrelling

The suspect is currently remanded at the Central Police Division, and his case has been adjourned to Apr. 12.

April 05, 2021, 01:16 PM

Ruins of old Hainan village vacated in the 1980s can still be seen in Thomson Nature Park

Nostalgic.

April 05, 2021, 01:09 PM

Motorists angered by cyclists seen 'all over the road' in Woodlands

The cyclists were likely trying to avoid going onto the expressway, but could have done more to signal their intentions.

April 05, 2021, 12:59 PM

Lamborghini mounts kerb in Orchard, RIP road sign

Road sign passed away.

April 05, 2021, 12:56 PM

Fried Hokkien prawn mee in Hougang wins fans over with its lard galore wet version

Wipe that drool off before it drips onto your device.

April 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.