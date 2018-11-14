Another hornbill flies up HDB flat kitchen window to pry open pet bird cage

Previously, hornbills were spotted devouring someone’s pet bird in Singapore:

And it seems like hornbills just aren’t leaving other pet birds alone.

According to a second video uploaded on Nov. 14, a hornbill was spotted targeting the cage of yet another pet bird.

This is the video that appeared on Facebook:

Hornbills trying to eat pet bird?

The five-minute video was taken from inside the flat.

In the video, the first hornbill is seen perched on a bamboo stick near the cage.

When it sensed an opportunity, it tried to use its beak to pry into the cage.

The first hornbill is then joined by the second, who did not attempt to pry the cage open.

The pet bird is visibly distressed by the hornbill’s approach and can be seen frantically flying around the cage.

The hornbill did not manage to get into the cage, though.

Interested in the fruit?

Hornbills are omnivorous and known to eat fruit, insects and other small animals.

Much like the bird that fell victim to the hornbill in an earlier video posted on Nov. 9, the bird in this video appears to be a Jambul bird as well.

While hornbills have been known to eat other small birds, some commenters have helpfully suggested that the hornbill may have been trying to get to the fruit that was in the cage instead:

Top photo composite image of video screenshots