fbpx

Back
﻿

Another hornbill flies up HDB flat kitchen window to pry open pet bird cage

Yikes.

Tanya Ong | November 14, 2018 @ 05:39 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Previously, hornbills were spotted devouring someone’s pet bird in Singapore:

Hornbill in S’pore mercilessly devours pet bird on HDB unit window

And it seems like hornbills just aren’t leaving other pet birds alone.

According to a second video uploaded on Nov. 14, a hornbill was spotted targeting the cage of yet another pet bird.

This is the video that appeared on Facebook:

Hornbills trying to eat pet bird?

The five-minute video was taken from inside the flat.

In the video, the first hornbill is seen perched on a bamboo stick near the cage.

When it sensed an opportunity, it tried to use its beak to pry into the cage.

The first hornbill is then joined by the second, who did not attempt to pry the cage open.

The pet bird is visibly distressed by the hornbill’s approach and can be seen frantically flying around the cage.

The hornbill did not manage to get into the cage, though.

Interested in the fruit?

Hornbills are omnivorous and known to eat fruit, insects and other small animals.

Much like the bird that fell victim to the hornbill in an earlier video posted on Nov. 9, the bird in this video appears to be a Jambul bird as well.

While hornbills have been known to eat other small birds, some commenters have helpfully suggested that the hornbill may have been trying to get to the fruit that was in the cage instead:

Top photo composite image of video screenshots

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Halloween Horror Nights ex-staff claims paranormal experiences happens on Sentosa set

Scary.

February 15, 05:59 pm

One Piece EZ-Link cards available at all Golden Village cinemas at S$10 each

Arittakeno yume o kakiatsume~

February 15, 05:47 pm

S'porean lady took drugs despite being 8 months pregnant

She was also found to have abused methamphetamine prior to the day of her arrest.

February 15, 05:37 pm

Sun Xueling shares account of woman losing foot in car accident; talks about reviewing penalties for irresponsible driving

One accident is one too many.

February 15, 05:18 pm

PM Lee shares views on recent SAF training deaths on Total Defence Day

'I and the SAF leadership take safety with utmost seriousness.'

February 15, 05:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close