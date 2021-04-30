Elvin Ng dedicates farewell post to Shane Pow after filming last scene together

Shane Pow is exiting Mediacorp on May 4, 2021.

The broadcasting company announced on April 26 that it was "[parting] ways" with the actor following legal indiscretions on Pow's part.

James Seah is set to replace Pow on the set of upcoming Channel 8 drama "The Heartland Hero".

With Pow's impending exit, fellow cast member Elvin Ng has dedicated a relatively mushy Instagram post to bid him farewell.

The two, who play siblings in the show, had just filmed their last scene together.

Besides recounting their affinity when working on three shows in a row together (with hashtags like #chemistry, #camaraderie, and #brotherhood), Ng added that Pow was "one of the easiest actors to work with."

Other positive words used to describe Pow include "relaxed", "adaptable", "no airs", and "well-liked".

"Will be missing you for sure, and looking forward to when our show airs in July. Take care for now. 💙" Ng added.

With over 10,000 likes at time of writing, Ng's post has gathered about triple the usual amount of attention.

A number of celebrities, such as Lin Meijiao, Chantalle Ng, Terence Cao, Priscelia Chan, Zhang Yaodong also expressed their support in the comments.

Top image via Elvin Ng and Shane Pow's Instagram accounts