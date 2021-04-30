Back

Elvin Ng dedicates farewell post to Shane Pow after filming last scene together

Aww.

Mandy How | April 30, 2021, 12:21 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Shane Pow is exiting Mediacorp on May 4, 2021.

The broadcasting company announced on April 26 that it was "[parting] ways" with the actor following legal indiscretions on Pow's part.

James Seah is set to replace Pow on the set of upcoming Channel 8 drama "The Heartland Hero".

With Pow's impending exit, fellow cast member Elvin Ng has dedicated a relatively mushy Instagram post to bid him farewell.

The two, who play siblings in the show, had just filmed their last scene together.

Besides recounting their affinity when working on three shows in a row together (with hashtags like #chemistry, #camaraderie, and #brotherhood), Ng added that Pow was "one of the easiest actors to work with."

Other positive words used to describe Pow include "relaxed", "adaptable", "no airs", and "well-liked".

"Will be missing you for sure, and looking forward to when our show airs in July. Take care for now. 💙" Ng added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

With over 10,000 likes at time of writing, Ng's post has gathered about triple the usual amount of attention.

A number of celebrities, such as Lin Meijiao, Chantalle Ng, Terence Cao, Priscelia Chan, Zhang Yaodong also expressed their support in the comments.

Related stories

Top image via Elvin Ng and Shane Pow's Instagram accounts

Kinohimitsu now selling 1-for-1 bird’s nest at only S$49.90 till May 9, 2021

Delicious, nutritious and convenient.

April 30, 2021, 12:20 PM

Best Denki having grand opening sale at Plaza Singapura with exclusive discounts & prizes from now till May 4, 2021

Shop till you drop.

April 30, 2021, 11:54 AM

Excel hacks for S'poreans who need to re-organise their entire lives, from a business analytics lecturer

Quick math.

April 30, 2021, 11:07 AM

Twin sisters in Australia do everything together & share same boyfriend

They've been dating for the past 10 years.

April 30, 2021, 10:42 AM

Cabinet reshuffle shows that S'pore has multiple choices for next PM: Political analyst Gillian Koh

We sit down with Gillian Koh, deputy director of research at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), to talk about what the new shifts mean for the future of the PAP and for Singaporeans.

April 30, 2021, 09:53 AM

S'pore PR woman, 22, charged with meeting man 10 times in Bukit Batok during circuit breaker to exercise at staircase, play games

That wasn't allowed then.

April 30, 2021, 03:39 AM

'Spanish laughing guy' in popular meme dies at 65

Hero of memes.

April 30, 2021, 01:32 AM

City Harvest Church, NUS & Orchard Central visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 29

There are 29 new locations reported today.

April 30, 2021, 12:42 AM

2 new Covid-19 clusters: Cases include 6 patients from Tan Tock Seng Hospital & a 3-year-old boy

One cluster is at TTSH while the other involves family members of an ICA officer.

April 30, 2021, 12:35 AM

Influencers in Bali apologised after drawing ire from locals for painted fake mask stunt

Their passports were seized, and they faced deportation.

April 29, 2021, 11:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.