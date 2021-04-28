James Seah to replace Shane Pow halfway through upcoming Ch 8 drama

James Seah is set to take over Shane Pow in upcoming Channel 8 drama "The Heartland Hero".

This comes after Pow, 29, has been dropped by Mediacorp following multiple brushes with the law.

The broadcasting corporation said that Pow will fulfil his outstanding commitments till May 4, 2021.

31 out of 130 episodes

"The Heartland Hero" is a 130-episode long-form drama.

Leong Lye Lin, the show's producer, told 8 Days that Pow's character is a "cute and happy" delinquent who is fresh out of jail, and encouraged to change for the better by his older brother.

Pow will film until episode 31, with 30-year-old Seah taking over for the rest of the series.

The Straits Times (ST) noted that this is the first time in Mediacorp's history that an actor has been replaced halfway through a drama.

According to Leong, there will be no re-writing to fit Seah into the role. Rather, Seah is encouraged to perform in his own unique way, instead of emulating Pow's interpretation.

Seah is good friends with Pow

When asked how he felt about replacing Pow, Seah said that it was "complicated" as he considers Pow his "good friend".

“I was sad, but when Shane heard about it, he was very encouraging and told me, ‘Bro, if you need any help, let me know. I’ve got your back.’ I’m really touched that I have such a good friend.”

Leong also that Pow had texted her to apologise, according to ST.

She added that Pow was "really professional" in wanting to give his best, even though he would not be continuing with the project.

Top image via James Seah and Shane Pow's Instagram accounts