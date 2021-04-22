Back

Billionaire James Dyson switches residency back to UK from S'pore

Moving out.

Lean Jinghui | April 22, 2021, 12:31 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Billionaire James Dyson has relocated from Singapore back to the United Kingdom, reversing a move he made two years ago.

According to Bloomberg, Dyson, 73, now primarily lives in the U.K., according to filings for companies the billionaire controls, including for his family office Weybourne.

“We do not comment on private family matters and nothing has changed in respect of the company,” a Dyson spokesperson said, according to Bloomberg.

“The structure of the group and the business rationale underpinning it are unaltered.”

Criticism over the move

Dyson, who is worth US$29 billion (S$38.5 billion), faced criticism from U.K. lawmakers for switching to Singapore initially given his pro-Brexit stance.

This latest move comes after Dyson had bolstered his presence in Singapore for two years, liquidating U.K. companies and hiring staff in Singapore for his family office.

Now Dyson is facing another controversy.

BBC reported he had texted prime minister Boris Johnson in March 2020 to get assurance that Dyson staff wouldn’t face a change in their tax situation if they came to the U.K. to help make ventilators in response to Covid-19.

The billionaire wrote to the Treasury, but then reached out to Johnson, sparking concern over whether the prime minister followed procedures to disclose the messages.

Johnson was forced to defend his actions in parliament on April 20.

However, Dyson said in a statement on the same day that it was Johnson who initiated contact in 2020.

The ventilator project at the time of "national crisis" cost Dyson about 20 million pounds (S$37 million), required staff from Singapore and the U.K. to work around the clock, and that their exchanges were disclosed at the time to U.K. officials.

Dyson's Singapore homes: One sold

In 2019, Dyson had acquired a three-storey penthouse for US$54 million (S$71.7 million) in Singapore, but sold it at a hefty loss late last year.

The penthouse was sold to a United States citizen for S$62 million.

The Dysons also bought a bungalow near the Singapore Botanic Gardens in 2019 for S$45 million, which they still own.

The firm had previously said it intends to hire more than 2,000 people in Southeast Asia over the coming years, but then confirmed in July it would cut 900 of its 14,000 jobs globally due to the pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, the company said it would “shortly” move into a new global headquarters at an old power station in Singapore this month.

Top image via Getty Images

S'pore Navy dispatches submarine rescue vessel to assist in search for missing Indonesian submarine

The local Navy's MV Swift Rescue was deployed yesterday afternoon.

April 22, 2021, 12:24 PM

1-for-1 burger deal at Korean fried chicken eatery Mom's Touch till Apr. 30 at Centrepoint outlet

New outlet promotion.

April 22, 2021, 12:09 PM

S'pore River Safari pandas Jia Jia & Kai Kai to start mating for the 7th time

It's panda-monium time for Jia Jia and Kai Kai again.

April 22, 2021, 12:03 PM

Jewel Changi Airport restaurant extends halal dim sum buffet beyond fasting month after feedback

Good call.

April 22, 2021, 11:54 AM

Royal Thai Police demotes cop after wife posted TikTok video of police helicopter joyride

Investigations are ongoing.

April 22, 2021, 11:42 AM

Chanel loses court dispute against Huawei over logo

Dismissed.

April 22, 2021, 11:41 AM

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry starting in malls, workplaces & schools from Jun. 1, 2021

More than 90 per cent of the population has downloaded either the app or gotten the token.

April 22, 2021, 11:02 AM

Apple's S$45 AirTag lets you track your things like TraceTogether for objects

New thingamajig.

April 22, 2021, 10:15 AM

S'pore street dog with swollen snout diagnosed with cancer, to be only given as pain-free an existence as possible

This is understood to mean that there is no cure.

April 22, 2021, 02:57 AM

S'pore refutes report from China that claims PM Lee commented on Chinese system's 'bureaucracy'

The report has surfaced at a time when China faces growing tensions with the U.S.

April 22, 2021, 12:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.