Dyson founder reportedly selling S$74m Tanjong Pagar super penthouse at a S$12m loss

In 2019, James Dyson, who is the founder of Dyson Ltd., bought a super penthouse at 3 Wallich Street with his wife.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Brch_BoHmHD

Citing The Business Times, Bloomberg reported that the Dysons are selling their penthouse for S$62 million. This is less than the record purchase price of S$73.8m that they paid for the penthouse last year.

The report also stated that the buyer is Leo Koguan, an Indonesian-born tycoon who is the co-founder of an IT provider.

Koguan has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Wallich super penthouse

Valued at over S$100 million, the Wallich super penthouse is the most expensive super penthouse in Singapore.

Dyson and his wife were listed as joint tenants of the property, which is a three-story penthouse located from the 62nd to 64th floor of Guoco Tower.

It has a total of five bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. It also features a private 12-metre infinity pool, a jacuzzi room and a viewing deck.

At over 21,000 square feet, it is the largest non-landed residence in Singapore.

Apart from the Tanjong Pagar property, the Dysons also have a bungalow located along Cluny Road that they bought for S$50 million.

Top photo via Haute Residence/IG, Wallich Residence/IG