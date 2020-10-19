Back

Dyson founder reportedly selling S$74m Tanjong Pagar super penthouse at a S$12m loss

The Dysons also have a bungalow at Cluny Road.

Tanya Ong | October 19, 2020, 10:35 AM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In 2019, James Dyson, who is the founder of Dyson Ltd., bought a super penthouse at 3 Wallich Street with his wife.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Brch_BoHmHD

Citing The Business Times, Bloomberg reported that the Dysons are selling their penthouse for S$62 million. This is less than the record purchase price of S$73.8m that they paid for the penthouse last year.

The report also stated that the buyer is Leo Koguan, an Indonesian-born tycoon who is the co-founder of an IT provider.

Koguan has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Wallich super penthouse

View this post on Instagram

Singapore's priciest penthouse listing is asking S$108M (US$78.187M)

A post shared by Haute Residence (@hauteresidence) on

Valued at over S$100 million, the Wallich super penthouse is the most expensive super penthouse in Singapore.

Dyson and his wife were listed as joint tenants of the property, which is a three-story penthouse located from the 62nd to 64th floor of Guoco Tower.

It has a total of five bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. It also features a private 12-metre infinity pool, a jacuzzi room and a viewing deck.

At over 21,000 square feet, it is the largest non-landed residence in Singapore.

Apart from the Tanjong Pagar property, the Dysons also have a bungalow located along Cluny Road that they bought for S$50 million.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Haute Residence/IG, Wallich Residence/IG

Groups of 20 allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Nov. 1, 2020

Participants must still remain in sub-groups of five.

October 19, 2020, 05:20 PM

Bukit Timah double deaths: Japanese woman with depression strangled son, 5, & stabbed herself to death

Nami Ogata told doctors that she had insomnia, poor appetite, hair loss, low energy, and had lost 8kg.

October 19, 2020, 05:19 PM

Coffeeshop staff in Hougang spotted washing mop in same basin used to wash dishes

Oh no.

October 19, 2020, 05:08 PM

NEA & Shell to study feasibility of chemically recycling plastic waste into oil

How to turn plastic waste into useful materials again.

October 19, 2020, 04:52 PM

Amos Yee's grandpa says they haven't spoken for 3 years, wants to see him again if he's deported back

His grandfather said perhaps Amos wanted to prove himself to his family so bad that he behaved the way he did.

October 19, 2020, 04:37 PM

Couple working in S'pore had M'sia house broken into & ransacked, burglars allegedly stayed for days

Terrible.

October 19, 2020, 04:36 PM

Man finds spider nestled in earmuffs after feeling something tickling his ear

Senses tingling.

October 19, 2020, 04:27 PM

Garden-themed dessert cafe near Bugis has Bingsu, Shibuya Toast, Waffles & more

Opens daily from 12:30pm to 3am.

October 19, 2020, 04:10 PM

Zookeeper in Shanghai mauled to death by bears

The zoo has temporarily closed its dangerous animals section of the enclosure due to the incident.

October 19, 2020, 03:52 PM

4 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 19, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

October 19, 2020, 03:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.