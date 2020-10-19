Dyson founder reportedly selling S$74m Tanjong Pagar super penthouse at a S$12m loss

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
In 2019, James Dyson, who is the founder of Dyson Ltd., bought a super penthouse at 3 Wallich Street with his wife.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Brch_BoHmHD
Citing The Business Times, Bloomberg reported that the Dysons are selling their penthouse for S$62 million. This is less than the record purchase price of S$73.8m that they paid for the penthouse last year.
The report also stated that the buyer is Leo Koguan, an Indonesian-born tycoon who is the co-founder of an IT provider.
Koguan has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.
Wallich super penthouse
Valued at over S$100 million, the Wallich super penthouse is the most expensive super penthouse in Singapore.
Dyson and his wife were listed as joint tenants of the property, which is a three-story penthouse located from the 62nd to 64th floor of Guoco Tower.
It has a total of five bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. It also features a private 12-metre infinity pool, a jacuzzi room and a viewing deck.
At over 21,000 square feet, it is the largest non-landed residence in Singapore.
Apart from the Tanjong Pagar property, the Dysons also have a bungalow located along Cluny Road that they bought for S$50 million.
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top photo via Haute Residence/IG, Wallich Residence/IG
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.