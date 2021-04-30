LTA stops cyclist riding on KJE, detects 13 offences on lorries ferrying workers in past week

The Land Transport Authority has been actively enforcing road regulations.

On a Facebook post on Apr. 29, LTA said that they they stopped a cyclist riding on the Kranji Expressway (KJE) towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Cyclists are not allowed on expressways.

The photo with the cyclist garnered over 900 shares on Facebook, with some praising LTA for catching errant cyclists.

While most cyclists continue to observe rules and practice safe riding, LTA said that "there continues to be a few black sheep".

Previously, over the Apr. 17 and Apr. 18 weekend, LTA enforcement officers and Traffic Police officers found 34 cyclists flouting rules while conducting islandwide enforcement operations.

Worker transportation

Regarding the area of worker transportation, LTA also said that they regularly carry out enforcement operations at Sungei Kadut, Penjuru, Tuas, and Toh Guan Road.

Lorries used to ferry workers should comply with safety requirements.

In the past week, a total of 13 offences were detected. This ranged from failing to comply with seating space requirements and failing to provide adequate shelter for passengers.

For instance, seated passengers on the carriage deck must not exceed 1.1m, with a minimum space requirement for each worker.

Current regulations also require the drivers to go at 60kmh or slower.

LTA added, however, that they are "glad" to see that most lorry owners and drivers are "responsible and compliant".

A recent accident involving a lorry carrying workers has sparked a debate on the practice of doing so, CNA reported.

According to CNA, the "long-standing issue" had been raised in Parliament as far back as 2010. Regulations for lorries were implemented after a review then.

Top photo via LTA/FB