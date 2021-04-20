Back

1 passenger dead, 2 trapped in early morning accident between lorry & stationary truck on PIE

All 17 lorry passengers were sent to the hospital.

Jane Zhang | April 20, 2021, 12:24 PM

An accident early in the morning on Tuesday (Apr. 20) between a lorry and a stationary tipper truck on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) caused all 17 lorry passengers to be sent to the hospital, where one subsequently died from his injuries.

The lorry passengers were all men between the ages of 23 and 46.

Lorry bent out of shape

In a video posted on Facebook by local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats, a green tipper truck could be seen on the road shoulder, with a lorry that appeared to be bent out of shape.

Photo screenshot from ItsRainingRaincoats video.

The video showed two ambulances, a fire engine, and more than a dozen SCDF officers at the scene, as well as at least four health professionals donning personal protective equipment (PPE) and several people wearing yellow vests.

Photo screenshot from ItsRainingRaincoats video.

Three individuals, who appear to be migrant workers, were lying unmoving on stretchers on lane four of the road, and one was being attended to by several people.

Photo screenshot from ItsRainingRaincoats video.

Officers could be seen lifting a fourth worker, who was mostly hidden from the camera's view by tree branches, on a stretcher.

Gif via ItsRainingRaincoats video.

The videos can be seen here:

 

Another video posted on Facebook of the aftermath of the accident showed at least 10 individuals lying on top of tarps and other cloth pieces, on the road.

Screenshot from Facebook video.

Several other emergency vehicles could also be seen on the scene.

From this video, the words "Bright Asia Construction" could be seen on the lorry.

Police & SCDF statements

Responding to Mothership's queries, police said they were alerted to the accident along PIE towards Changi Airport before Jalan Bahar exit at 6:06am on Tuesday (Apr. 20).

The 17 lorry passengers were conveyed to the hospital, two of whom were unconscious.

A 33-year-old lorry passenger subsequently died from his injuries.

The 36-year-old male lorry driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in response to Mothership.sg:

On April 20, 2021 at about 6:10am, SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident along PIE towards Changi Airport, before Jalan Bahar exit.

Two persons were found trapped at the rear compartment of a lorry. SCDF rescued the persons using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A total of 17 persons were conveyed to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Top photos via ItsRainingRaincoats video. 

