LTA & traffic police catch 16 cyclists beating red light, 2 riding against traffic flow on Apr. 17 & 18

LTA reminded cyclists to abide by traffic rules.

Jane Zhang | April 18, 2021, 08:38 PM

The topics of cyclists' road etiquette and the possibility of requiring bicycles to be registered has been hotly debated in Singapore in the past weeks.

Over the Apr. 17 and Apr. 18 weekend, Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officers and Traffic Police officers conducted enforcement operations all over the island.

34 cyclists were found to have flouted rules.

Riding without helmets, beating red light, and riding against traffic flow

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr. 18), LTA shared that together with Traffic Police, LTA enforcement officers focused on communicating safe cycling messages to active mobility users in locations such as the AYE, West Coast Highway, Bukit Timah, and Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Officers reminding cyclists to abide by traffic rules. Photos via Facebook / LTA.

LTA said that while most cyclists were law abiding, they did find some errant ones.

Photos via Facebook / LTA.

16 cyclists were caught riding on the road without helmets, while another 16 were seen beating the red light.

Cyclist caught riding without a helmet. Photos via Facebook / LTA.

Cyclists caught riding without a helmet. Photos via Facebook / LTA.

Cyclists found beating the red light. Photos via Facebook / LTA.

Two cyclists were also caught riding against the flow of traffic.

LTA reminded cyclists to keep safety in mind while on the roads, abide by the rules, and be considerate and gracious.

Many applauded LTA's efforts

Facebook users responded enthusiastically to LTA's Facebook post. In the first three hours that it was posted, it garnered more than 1,500 likes and 700 shares.

Some chimed in with their support for LTA's and Traffic Police's efforts:

A number of people who identified themselves as road cyclists also voiced their support:

Others encouraged them to conduct more enforcement exercises, some even suggesting specific locations to do them:

Others, however, encouraged LTA to focus on motorists rather than just on cyclists:

Top photos via Facebook / LTA. 

