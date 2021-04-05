Motorists angered by cyclists seen 'all over the road' in Woodlands

Yet another video of people cycling on the road in Singapore has ruffled feathers.

This time, the alleged offence committed was by cyclists seen "all over the road" on Woodlands Centre Road.

A Facebook video by Amanda Mandy showed the incident where cyclists turned right at an intersection together with cars and other vehicles.

A photo of the cyclists that appeared to be captured by a passenger was included in the post.

It showed the moment where six cyclists were spread out across three of the road's four lanes.

One of the cyclists, dressed in red and yellow, appeared to change lanes abruptly, causing an approaching car on the right lane to brake.

"The cyclists were all over the road!!! So dangerous!!! How to drive you teach me?!", the post's caption said.

The post was shared over 1,700 times, with the majority of the comments decrying the cyclists' behaviour.

What were the cyclists doing?

Another video uploaded in the comments on the post showed that before the lights turned green, some cyclists were on the extreme right turning lane, while others were on the middle lane.

Both these lanes allow for right turns.

It appears that the cyclists were attempting to change lanes to avoid entering the expressway, which is prohibited by law.

The segment of Woodlands Centre Road where they were riding has two compulsory left turn lanes, explaining why the cyclists on the first two lanes were trying to move to the third lane from the left.

It is debatable whether the cyclists ought to have formed up to turn right from:

The middle lane, which would be the lane closest to the left edge of the road; or, The rightmost lane, which would place them in a better position to filter right away from the expressway entrance, and towards Woodlands Road.

However, the cyclists did not do what was legally required of them in terms of signalling their intentions.

Rules for cyclists on roads

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules, cyclists who choose to use the roads are legally required to signal their intentions, including when they are turning or changing lanes.

This can be done by holding out their arms horizontally in the direction that they intend to move, with palms facing to the front.

The signals must be given "in sufficient time to enable traffic to take appropriate action for the avoidance of danger".

Cyclists must, as far as possible, keep to the "far left edge of the road" unless overtaking. The exception to this rule is if the cyclists are turning right at the next junction.

In addition, cyclists should also ride in a manner so as not to obstruct vehicles moving at a faster speed.

Recent discussions on road cycling in Singapore

Discussions on road cycling on the road in Singapore have been heating up in recent weeks.

Temasek CEO Ho Ching and actor Tay Ping Hui have also weighed in on the issue, calling for bicycles to be registered.

