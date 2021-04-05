Back

Motorists angered by cyclists seen 'all over the road' in Woodlands

The cyclists were likely trying to avoid going onto the expressway, but could have done more to signal their intentions.

Nigel Chua | April 05, 2021, 12:59 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Yet another video of people cycling on the road in Singapore has ruffled feathers.

This time, the alleged offence committed was by cyclists seen "all over the road" on Woodlands Centre Road.

A Facebook video by Amanda Mandy showed the incident where cyclists turned right at an intersection together with cars and other vehicles.

GIF from video by Amanda Mandy on Facebook

"The cyclists were all over the road!!!"

A photo of the cyclists that appeared to be captured by a passenger was included in the post.

It showed the moment where six cyclists were spread out across three of the road's four lanes.

Photo from post by Amanda Mandy on Facebook

One of the cyclists, dressed in red and yellow, appeared to change lanes abruptly, causing an approaching car on the right lane to brake.

GIF from video by Amanda Mandy on Facebook

"The cyclists were all over the road!!! So dangerous!!! How to drive you teach me?!", the post's caption said.

The post was shared over 1,700 times, with the majority of the comments decrying the cyclists' behaviour.

What were the cyclists doing?

Another video uploaded in the comments on the post showed that before the lights turned green, some cyclists were on the extreme right turning lane, while others were on the middle lane.

Screenshot from video by Amanda Mandy on Facebook

Both these lanes allow for right turns.

Screenshot via Google Maps street view

It appears that the cyclists were attempting to change lanes to avoid entering the expressway, which is prohibited by law.

The segment of Woodlands Centre Road where they were riding has two compulsory left turn lanes, explaining why the cyclists on the first two lanes were trying to move to the third lane from the left.

Screenshot via Google Maps street view

It is debatable whether the cyclists ought to have formed up to turn right from:

  1. The middle lane, which would be the lane closest to the left edge of the road; or,

  2. The rightmost lane, which would place them in a better position to filter right away from the expressway entrance, and towards Woodlands Road.

However, the cyclists did not do what was legally required of them in terms of signalling their intentions.

Rules for cyclists on roads

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules, cyclists who choose to use the roads are legally required to signal their intentions, including when they are turning or changing lanes.

This can be done by holding out their arms horizontally in the direction that they intend to move, with palms facing to the front.

The signals must be given "in sufficient time to enable traffic to take appropriate action for the avoidance of danger".

Cyclists must, as far as possible, keep to the "far left edge of the road" unless overtaking. The exception to this rule is if the cyclists are turning right at the next junction.

In addition, cyclists should also ride in a manner so as not to obstruct vehicles moving at a faster speed.

Should cyclists be turning or changing lanes, they are also required to signal their intentions.

Recent discussions on road cycling in Singapore

Discussions on road cycling on the road in Singapore have been heating up in recent weeks.

Temasek CEO Ho Ching and actor Tay Ping Hui have also weighed in on the issue, calling for bicycles to be registered.

Related content:

Top image via Amanda Mandy on Facebook

Lamborghini mounts kerb in Orchard, RIP road sign

Road sign passed away.

April 05, 2021, 12:56 PM

Fried Hokkien prawn mee in Hougang wins fans over with its lard galore wet version

Wipe that drool off before it drips onto your device.

April 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

Chinese woman adopted by Malay couple in 1965 looking for birth family in S'pore

Harnessing the power of social media.

April 05, 2021, 11:58 AM

New purple train for North East Line arrives from Spain, will start operations in 2024

This is the first of six new trains for the NEL.

April 05, 2021, 09:48 AM

S'porean man sued by PM Lee collects S$133,000 in public donations to pay defamation suit damages

There are other costs to be determined.

April 05, 2021, 04:35 AM

Hornbill in S'pore bites pet bird out of cage through tiny wire grills & eats it

Brutal.

April 05, 2021, 04:21 AM

'Now, I have everything I need at home': S'pore workers share their WFH setups

These unique WFH setups will likely still serve their owners well, even though working from home is no longer be the default mode.

April 05, 2021, 01:00 AM

Driver allegedly parks in front of King Albert Park Residences carpark gantry after denied entry, causing jam

A stand-off.

April 04, 2021, 10:50 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 4, 2021

The full update.

April 04, 2021, 10:08 PM

HDB void deck 'art gallery' at MacPherson has Van Gogh's Starry Night & Sunflowers on its walls

An art gallery in the heartlands.

April 04, 2021, 08:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.