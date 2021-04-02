Tay Ping Hui shares video of close call with some 'bozo' road cyclists, suggests licence plates for bicycles

Local actor Tay Ping Hui has taken to Facebook with a recent run-in he had with a group of cyclists.

Providing dashcam footage, which appears to have been recorded on the evening of Mar. 31, Tay described how he'd been driving across a junction on a green light, when the cyclists started turning into his lane from the left.

As he approached, Tay said he flashed his headlights at the group to "give ample warning".

"Guess what? They simply didn't care. Yup didn't give a damn and just rode out like it's their ah gong's road."

"I had to jam on the brakes to avoid killing them," he added.

For his efforts, the veteran actor also received looks from the riders that he perceived as blaming him for the close call.

All bicycles should receive small licence plate

Tay went on to offer his theory for why some cyclists — whom he termed a "small group of bozos" — blatantly disregarded traffic laws and regulations.

"They know whatever happens, there’s no way to identify them like a car, [motorcycle] or any registered and insured vehicle," he opined.

"So now we have cases of cyclists blatantly breaking rules, damaging other vehicles, crashing into pedestrians, and simply riding away."

They solution, Tay said, was to register all bicycles in Singapore and give them a small visible licence plate.

This would allow them to be identified in cases of accidents, conflict, or rule-breaking, continued the actor.

Acknowledging that not everyone would take kindly to his suggestion, Tay said he too was a cyclist.

"So whatever I am humbly suggesting here, I will also be subjected to... I just want our roads to be a safer place for us all. Regardless of how many wheels you might have."

The Land Transport Authority had previously taken a similar course of action with e-scooters in Singapore, requiring users to register and subsequently affix a registration mark onto their device.

The move came after reports of e-scooters riding dangerously and crashing into pedestrians.

The devices were later banned from sidewalks altogether.

