Back

Apiary ice-creamery selling special edition milk ice cream with honey made by local bees

Sweeeeet.

Ashley Tan | April 20, 2021, 05:18 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

In celebration of Earth Day on Apr. 22, local ice-creamery Apiary has collaborated with local bee conservation organisation Nutrinest to come up with a special frozen treat.

Honey milk ice cream

The homegrown dessert spot, which has just opened a new outlet in Ang Mo Kio, will include a special edition honey milk ice cream in its line-up of flavours.

The milk ice cream will feature two types of locally sourced honey from two different bee species: Tea Tree honey by Apis cerana bees, and Trigona Berry honey by Trigona bees.

Photo from Nutrinest

The honey will be produced by bees that Nutrinest has helped to rehome.

The honey milk ice cream will be available at both Apiary outlets from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23.

All proceeds from the sales of the ice cream will go directly to Nutrinest's bee conservation efforts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Apiary Ice Creamery (@apiary.sg)

Bees, an important pollinator

Nutrinest is a one-man organisation that conducts workshops to promote the conservation of local honeybees, as well as provides humane bee removal services.

Xavier Tan, the founder of Nutrinest, hopes that this collaboration with Apiary will raise awareness of the importance of bees, and urged people to contact bee removal services like his instead of pest control.

Recently, a swarm of bees clustered around a homeowner's bamboo pole has sparked alarm, and led to the bees being exterminated by a pest control company.

A local beekeeper from Bee AMAZED Garden, John Chong, has clarified that the bees were actually in transit in search of a new home, and were unlikely to sting during that period.

Bees are actually an integral part of the ecosystem, and play important roles as pollinators.

Top photo from Nutrinest and Apiary / Google Maps

 

JJ Lin shares rare childhood photo of him on father's birthday

Like brothers.

April 20, 2021, 05:17 PM

Japanese lady travels 2 hours to experience office lunch break romance with boyfriend

Their lunch date was so kawaii.

April 20, 2021, 05:06 PM

14 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 dormitory case in S'pore on Apr. 20

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

April 20, 2021, 03:40 PM

Man bids S$1 each for 2 Tanglin Halt Market stalls, wins

Tanglin Halt Market will be demolished in 2024.

April 20, 2021, 03:20 PM

M'sia health minister denies report of king obtaining Sinopharm vaccine in UAE

The report added that 2,000 doses were also given to the king for his friends and family in Malaysia.

April 20, 2021, 03:17 PM

1,500 drones in Shanghai form giant QR code in sky to literally take publicity to new level

Futuristic.

April 20, 2021, 03:10 PM

'S'porean audiences get what they deserve': Joanna Dong after mean roasts from netizens during Star Awards 2021

The singer also explained how such criticisms will negatively affect local artistes in the long run.

April 20, 2021, 02:50 PM

Bentley driver, 26, arrested for hitting motorcyclist while weaving through CTE traffic to overtake on left

The driver did not appear to see the motorcycle.

April 20, 2021, 02:32 PM

SMRT to change entire taxi fleet to electric vehicles in 5 years

In line with Singapore's Green Plan.

April 20, 2021, 02:03 PM

Comment: I've supported Liverpool FC for 19 years. I will never watch them play in a European Super League.

It's not about glamour and glory. It's a betrayal of the fundamental aspect of football competition itself.

April 20, 2021, 01:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.