Local ice-creamery Apiary opens new outlet in Ang Mo Kio, brings back its ice-cream brioche bun

Prices start at S$7.20 for one.

Karen Lui | March 21, 2021, 04:48 PM

Homegrown ice-cream and desert spot Apiary Ice Creamery has a new outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

Joining their flagship store at Neil Road, this new outlet at Jubilee Square opened on Mar. 19.

Brioche bun

Exclusive to this outlet is the ice-cream with brioche bun (from S$7.20 onwards).

But it's not exactly a new item. It was first released in 2017 at their first outlet.

It's basically an upgrade (both in terms of price and flavour) from the ice-cream bread sandwich sold at those mobile ice-cream stalls that we grew up loving.

Here are some pictures to show you what it looks like:

Image by @wchujiak via @apiary.sg on Instagram.

Image by @wchujiak on Instagram.

Image by @thewanderingnessie on Instagram.

2017 image by @poomsandpoms on Instagram.

2017 image by @kumako3388 on Instagram.

Other menu items

Their ice-cream is priced at S$4.20 for a single scoop, with an additional S$0.50 for premium flavours.

Image by @wchujiak on Instagram.

Here's how much their ice-cream costs:

Ice-cream scoops Price
Single S$4.20
Double S$8
Triple S$11
Premium Add-on S$0.50
Cone S$1
Brioche bun S$3
If you'd like a beverage to complement the ice-cream, they serve coffee that starts at S$3 for an Espresso.

Coffee Price
Espresso S$3
Black (6 oz) S$4
White (6 oz) S$5
Mocha S$6
Ice Extra S$1
Oatly Extra S$1

Non-diary drinkers can also opt for Oatly milk for an additional S$1.

Non-coffee beverages are also available for purchase.

Miscellaneous Price
Hot chocolate S$6
Iced chocolate S$7
Cocoff (Iced coconut water with espresso) S$6
Gryphon Sparkling Teas S$6.50

For those who prefer making your own ice-cream sandwiches at home, you can pick up an ice-cream pint (S$15 to S$21) or two to takeaway.

Photo by @iris.nihao on Instagram.

Photo by @apiary.sg on Instagram.

Shop space

With only a seating capacity of two, this new outlet is geared towards a takeaway kiosk rather than a dine-in establishment.

Hence, the introduction of the brioche bun sandwiches that is more suitable as a to-go snack instead of the waffles and brownies that are available at their larger flagship store at Neil Road.

Apiary @ Jubilee Square

Address: 61 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-02, Singapore 569814

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Friday to Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Top images by @seraphua and @apiary.sg on Instagram.

