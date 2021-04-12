Over 200 bees swarm around laundry pole outside 15th-floor Punggol HDB window

Within seven hours, over 200 bees had gathered around the laundry pole in Punggol, startling the home owner.

The incident happened on Apr. 10, 2021, at around 2:45pm, at a unit in Block 256, Sumang Walk in Punggol.

Bee swarm

Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) received a tip-off from a reader, 32-year-old bus mechanic known as Lin.

He told the Chinese paper that there were no bees at 8am the previous day. When he arrived home from work the same day at 2:45pm, he wanted to bring in his laundry by the window when he discovered the hive of bees on the laundry pole.

He told SMDN that it was "absolutely terrifying" to see over 200 bees tightly gathered around. To prevent the bees from flying into his home, he quickly shut the windows and kitchen door.

Phoned the town council

Lin immediately phoned the town council. Shortly after, the pest control showed up to exterminate the hive.

"Within three hours, the hive had grown larger. The pest control staff said it was a good thing they arrived quickly, or else it'll be more difficult to handle."

Lin said, after the pest control staff sprayed the insecticide, the bees "dropped like flies" along the edge of the window while the hive remained stuck to the laundry pole.

He cleaned up on his own after that.

Lin, who has lived there for a year, said he is encountering such a situation for the first time.

"As I am living on the 15th storey, the wind is very strong and there's a playground downstairs. If the hive had fallen [off the pole], it could be extremely dangerous."

Mothership has reached out to the Punggol office of Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

Top image by SMDN and Google Maps.