Registration-only Popular warehouse sale opens to overwhelming response & long 'walk-in' queues

Popular is having a warehouse sale till Apr. 4.

The sale, which began today (Mar. 31), received an overwhelming response from members of the public.

When Mothership went down to the Popular HQ at Serangoon North at around 10am on Mar. 31, a queue could be seen at the entrance.

Visitors must pre-register

To account for the shopper's safety and to curb potential crowds, Popular announced a mandatory pre-registration system two weeks before the sale.

However, the pre-registration slots were quickly sold out.

Enthusiastic crowds

Starting from slightly before 10am, the first slot, Mothership saw customers already waiting for entry outside the HQ.

Those who had received an e-ticket through pre-registration were waved in, while walk-ins (those who didn't or couldn't register due to sold-out slots) were told to queue up.

Within the next 30 minutes, the queue had grown exponentially to form a snaking line that stretched to the nearest junction.

Speaking to Mothership, some of those queuing indicated they had not known one needed to pre-register.

A university student who Mothership spoke to added that she had visit the warehouse sale as she was not schooling today. She had hoped to buy stationeries and other materials for school.

Walk-ins not accepted

In response to Mothership's query, a Popular spokesperson said that all walk-in customers had been advised "in the interest of their safety" to leave their details, after which they would be contacted once slots are available.

A Popular employee present on site confirmed with Mothership that walk-ins would not be accepted, emphasising that the day was already fully booked.

Popular added:

"Walk-in queue within the building was promptly set up to minimise crowding, facilitate the upholding of safety measures, and provide a systematic and organised way for walk-in customers to enter. This was completed by 12pm and we managed to successfully control and disperse the crowd".

Signs were also placed at the entrance of the HQ to clarify the no walk-in policy.

Drive-ins were strictly regulated as well.

Those entering by car were required to go through security and show their e-ticket. Similarly, those who were not able to do so were turned away.

An altercation

One Chinese lady who had travelled all the way from Hillview became slightly agitated at the entrance of the HQ.

She claimed that she had seen news of the sale on Facebook, but that the Facebook post had not stated a need to pre-register.

At one point, she was also heard daring others to call the police, saying: "So what if I talk loudly!"

Security personnel eventually stepped in to defuse the situation.

Inside the warehouse

Individuals who had made it into the warehouse sale enjoyed a calmer experience.

Some of the customers Mothership spoke to said that they were there to buy books and stationeries for themselves and their families, and confirmed they had pre-registered in advance.

Many were seen packing their items in an orderly manner, in compliance with rules by Popular on how to fill up their baskets.

Related stories

Top images via Syahindah Ishak.