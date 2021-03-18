Back

Visitors must pre-register for Popular warehouse sale happening from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2021

One hour of shopping.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 18, 2021, 02:55 PM

Due to an "overwhelming response" and for their shopper's safety, Popular will be implementing a mandatory registration system for their upcoming warehouse sale.

Visitors must pre-register for their preferred date and time of visit before going down.

According to the frequently asked questions segment on their Eventbrite page, entry to the sale is only permitted to those who have registered.

All customers must adhere to the time slot they have registered for.

The available timeslots are 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm & 5:30pm

You can choose to book another timeslot if something pops up, but this is subject to availability.

Upon registration, you will be issued an e-ticket with QR code which must be presented to enter the sale.

Each shopper may get up to three tickets per registration. Each ticket is only valid for one person to enter the sale. Each ticket issued is with a unique QR code and should not be shared with anyone else for entry.

Each customer will have an hour to shop.

You can view the full list of requirements here.

The promotion includes the “Take All You Can!” promotion where shoppers can pay S$30 for "all the English & Chinese books", as well as selected Music products that they can fit into a basket, which will be provided on-site.

Location

15 Serangoon North Avenue 5, Singapore 554360

Date

March 31 - April 4, 2021 (Wed - Sun)

Photo from Jack Lim's Facebook page.

