Grab as many items in a basket for S$30 at Popular warehouse sale from Mar. 31 to April 4, 2021

If you're looking to stock up on books or stationery, the time is now.

Or to be exact, Mar. 31 to April 4, 2021, where bookstore chain Popular is having a warehouse sale.

A spokesperson for the company has confirmed with Mothership the veracity of the banner advertisement.

Anything in basket for S$30

At the warehouse sale, customers can bring home as many items as they can fit into a basket for a grand total of S$30.

According to the banner, here are the dimensions of the shopping basket: 26cm (width) x 38cm (length) x 22cm (height).

This promotion will not be valid with any other discount.

This is the first time Popular has held such a sale.

Sale happening at headquarters

The sale will be happening at Popular Bookstore's headquarters in Serangoon.

While not much information is available yet, one can perhaps expect to find items like office and school supplies and a variety of books during the sale.

Details

Address: 15 Serangoon North Ave 5 Singapore 554360

When:

Mar. 31 to April 4, 2021

10am to 8pm

Top image from @single_life_sadd on Instagram and Jack Lim on Facebook.