Ex-NSF's plan to attack synagogue 'dishonours & desecrates' Islam: S'pore Mufti

"There should be no place for such beliefs or ideologies."

Syahindah Ishak | March 10, 2021, 05:01 PM

Amirull Ali, a 20-year-old Singaporean, was detained under Singapore's Internal Security Act (ISA) in March 2021.

He had planned a knife attack against Jews in Singapore at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue.

He also made plans to travel to Gaza, Palestine to join Hamas' military wing in its fight against Israel.

Mufti: Amirull's actions goes against the heart of Islam

In response to this case, the Mufti of Singapore Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said that Amirull's intentions and actions go against the heart of Islam.

He said:

"To this young man, and other self-radicalised individuals before him, we say this dishonours and desecrates the very faith you claim to defend.

This goes against the very heart of our faith and the grain of our Quran — which speaks in no uncertain terms of the sanctity of places of worship such as the synagogue and the mosque."

Nazirudin added that there should be "no place for such beliefs or ideologies", and that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) will continue to protect the Muslim community from such radical and extremist ideas.

Nazirudin was present at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue on Monday (March 10) morning, together with chief executive of MUIS Esa Masood. They were there to show their solidarity with the Jewish community.

Incident not reflective of relationship between Jews and Muslims in Singapore

Speaking at the Synagogue, Chief Rabbi of Singapore Mordechai Abergel stressed that the incident is not reflective of the "amazing relationship" the Jewish community has with Muslims in Singapore.

The Singapore Jewish Welfare Board has also issued a press release, saying:

"We are clear that the actions of this 'lone wolf' do not represent Singapore's Muslim community.

We are grateful that our Muslim friends are here with us today to show solidarity; testament to the peaceful, harmonious and cohesive society Singapore has built over the years."

First radicalised Singaporean picked up by ISD

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam was also present at the Synagogue on Monday (March 10).

Speaking to the media, Shanmugam said that Amirull is the first self-radicalised Singaporean picked up by the Internal Security Department (ISD), who was primarily driven by the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

He was primarily driven by the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Shanmugam also emphasised that Amirull was detained not because he sympathised with the cause, but because he had subsequently planned to kill innocent people.

"It's okay to support the cause but not okay to go around killing people," added Shanmugam.

Practised with replica of AK-47 assault rifle

According to a press release by ISD, Amirull's interest in the Palestine-Israel conflict began sometime in 2014, after watching a video which showed Palestinians being bombed by Israeli fighter jets.

In 2015, he read a book that glorified the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB), Hamas' military wing.

Amirull was arrested on Feb. 5 and issued with an Order of Detention under the ISA on March 5.

At the time of his arrest, he was serving his full-time national service (NS) as an administrative support assistant.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) had alerted the ISD that Amirull could have been radicalised by extremist ideologies.

MINDEF added that Amirull did not attempt to influence others in his NS unit.

Masagos: Singapore must remain vigilant

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has also commented on Amirull's case.

In a Facebook post on March 10, Masagos said that he's "very disturbed" to hear of another Singaporean youth who has been radicalised and had made plans to commit a terrorist attack in Singapore.

Masagos also emphasised that Singapore must continue to stay vigilant, united and committed to keep the country safe and secure.

Here's Masagos' full statement:

Top image from MUIS/FB.

