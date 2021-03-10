Back

Attack planned by 'lone wolf' does not represent S'pore's Muslim community: S'pore Jewish Welfare Board

MUIS has met with the Jewish Welfare Board to reaffirm their strong friendship.

Syahindah Ishak | March 10, 2021, 03:01 PM

A 20-year-old former full-time national serviceman has been detained under Singapore's Internal Security Act.

He had wanted to carry out a knife attack against Jews in Singapore at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue.

He also made plans to travel to Gaza, Palestine to join HAMAS's military wing in its fight against Israel.

On Wednesday (March 10) morning, Chief Rabbi of Singapore Mordechai Abergel spoke to the press at Maghain Aboth Synagogue to share his thoughts on the case.

Photo by Mothership.

Jewish and Muslim communities have a good relationship

Abergel called on communities to unite for the common good.

He also emphasised that the incident is not reflective of the "amazing relationship" the Jewish community has with Muslims in Singapore.

He said that the two communities often talk to each other, meet for social events, and have regular meetings.

"So I really really don't think this is something that's going to affect our relationship," added Abergel.

Jewish Welfare Board: "Lone wolf's" actions do not represent Muslim community

The Singapore Jewish Welfare Board has also issued a press release on the same day that echoed Abergel's sentiments.

The board said that it will not allow this isolated incident to affect the strong relationship between Jews and Muslims in Singapore.

"We are clear that the actions of this 'lone wolf' do not represent Singapore's Muslim community.

We are grateful that our Muslim friends are here with us today to show solidarity; testament to the peaceful, harmonious and cohesive society Singapore has built over the years."

Singapore's Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir and chief executive of MUIS Esa Masood were present at the synagogue to show their solidarity with the Jewish community.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Speaking to the media, Esa said that MUIS has met with the Jewish Welfare Board to reaffirm their strong friendship and unite against all forms of radicalism extremism and violence.

Photo by Mothership.

"This is not what our religion stands for"

Esa also said that MUIS was very "troubled and saddened" by the terror attack threat, particularly so as it involved a Muslim youth.

"This is not what our religion stands for," he said.

He added that such actions go against the very heart of both faiths, as both religions agree that sacred places of worship must be protected.

Esa added:

"We are very thankful that all faith communities in Singapore have strong bonds and ties that will stand united in the face of all these threats. And we all agree that peace and harmony is the most precious and the greatest blessing and gift that we have that we must never take for granted nor compromise.

Our commonalities are much stronger than any differences. As Jews and Muslims, we share and are proud of our common Abrahamic heritage and as Singaporeans, we honour our common pledge to protect each other and build a safe home for all. This is our commitment, and we'll do all that we can to protect and cherish this."

Top images by Mothership.

