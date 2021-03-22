Back

Loyang Ave accident cyclist who died identified as aircraft technician, aged 31, from the Philippines

His wife and sons are in the Philippines.

Belmont Lay | March 22, 2021, 05:03 AM

The cyclist who was killed along Loyang Avenue near the T-junction with Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Friday, March 19 has been identified as a 31-year-old man from the Philippines.

Details about the victim's vocation and identity were revealed by Shin Min Daily News on March 20, 2021.

Worked as an aircraft technician in Singapore

According to the Chinese newspaper, the deceased man has been identified as J. Gonzales from the Philippines.

He has been working in Singapore for two years as an aircraft technician.

Wife posting numerous condolence messages on Facebook

The deceased man's wife, S. Marie, 29, has been posting a series of condolence messages on Facebook since early Saturday morning, a few hours after her husband's passing.

via S. Marie

She said on the social media platform, at one point in the aftermath of the accident, that the situation felt like a dream, the Chinese media outlet also reported.

The victim and his wife have two sons, aged eight and nine.

Marie resides in the Philippines with the couple's children.

Gonzales was living in Singapore with his uncle.

Photo by Belmont Lay

Learnt about accident from uncle

Marie learnt about the accident and her husband's passing from this uncle, Shin Min reported.

Marie told Shin Min a day after the tragedy: "My husband usually uses his bicycle to go to work. I don't know where he was going last night."

The wife also said the uncle will make arrangements to send her husband's body back home to the Philippines.

Her Facebook posts also featured her sons, who appear inconsolable in a Facebook video.

Background

The cyclist was believed to have been dragged for about 30m.

A bicycle was seen stuck under the front wheel on the right side of the bus, and there was a pair of slippers seen on the road, believed to have belonged to the deceased.

Some commenters on Facebook, who claimed to have witnessed the accident, said vehicles on the road when the accident occurred were honking at the bus to alert the driver that he had collided with a cyclist, who then became trapped under the bus.

Following the accident, a bus driver, 63, was arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said.

