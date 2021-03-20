Back

SBS bus driver, 63, arrested for careless driving after cyclist dies in accident at Loyang Avenue

A 31-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lean Jinghui | March 20, 2021, 11:04 AM

[UPDATE on Mar. 20, 2021, 2:15pm: Adding statement from SBS Transit]

A road accident involving a man trapped under a bus was reported yesterday (Mar. 19) night.

Bus driver arrested for careless driving

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that on Mar. 19 at 10:33pm, SPF was alerted to an accident involving a bus and a cyclist at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

SPF confirmed that a 31-year-old male cyclist had been pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Mothership understands that as the cyclist was trapped under a bus, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had used lifting equipment to rescue him.

Photo by Belmont Lay.

Photo by Belmont Lay.

The bus driver, 63, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit's response

Speaking to Mothership, Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications for SBS Transit, shared that the bus in service had been line 81.

She said that SBS Transit was sorry that the incident had happened, and was currently in touch with the cyclist's next-of-kin to offer assistance.

They were also assisting SPF with investigations.

Here is the full statement:

"We are sorry that this has happened. The bus was travelling straight and about to make a right turn at the traffic junction which was green in its favour when the accident occurred.

We are trying to get in touch with the cyclist's next-of-kin to extend our deepest condolences and offer our assistance. Meanwhile, we are assisting the Police in their investigations."

Top image via Belmont Lay

