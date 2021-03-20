Back

Man dies after accident with bus at Loyang Ave & Pasir Ris Drive 1 junction

The man was trapped under the bus.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 20, 2021, 02:01 AM

A man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic after an accident involving a SBS Transit bus on Friday, Mar. 19 night.

Photo by Belmont Lay.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a road accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1 at around 10:40pm.

A man was trapped under a bus and SCDF used lifting equipment to rescue him. The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Mothership understands that it was a cyclist involved in the accident.

At around 1am, police officers and SCDF officers were still at scene.

A stationary SBS Transit bus seen on the left-most lane.

Photo by Belmont Lay.

Photo by Belmont Lay.

Photo by Belmont Lay.

Top image by Belmont Lay.

